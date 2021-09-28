Virginia’s contest has national significance as the first competitive governor’s race of the post-Trump era and as a harbinger of next year’s congressional midterm elections.
Presented by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, the one-hour debate is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will be carried live on NBC4 and by the network’s affiliates around the state.
The debate is being sponsored by the chamber in partnership with the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, Northern Virginia Community College, Capital One, NBC4 Washington and Telemundo 44.
“Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd was set to moderate the debate, with questions from News4 Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey and Telemundo 44 reporter Alberto Pimienta.
Youngkin and McAuliffe top the ballot in the Nov. 2 Virginia elections, which also feature races for lieutenant governor, attorney general and all 100 seats in the House of Delegates.
Early voting began Sept. 17 and continues through Oct. 30.
Independent candidate Princess Blanding is also running for governor but was not invited to participate in Tuesday night’s debate.
The only other debate of the gubernatorial contest was Sept. 16 on the campus of the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy in Southwest Virginia.