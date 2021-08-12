“I got the vaccine. I thought it was the right thing to do, but that was a decision that I made,” Youngkin said in the Aug. 6 interview on The John Fredricks Show. “And as governor, I would strongly recommend people get the vaccine. But it’s an individual decision for people to make. And this is the difference between the kind of governor I will be in Virginia and what Terry McAuliffe’s going to represent. Because he’s just going to kowtow to the left, liberal, progressive agenda.”