She went on to get a master’s degree from Virginia State and a law degree from Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego. Her professional life has mostly been in Prince William County, where she served as a public defender and was among the wave of Democrats who won seats in the House of Delegates in 2017. Carroll Foy quickly showed impatience to get ahead, raising her profile by sponsoring Virginia’s effort to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in the House (McClellan carried the Senate version of ratification) and resigning from her seat last year to run for governor.