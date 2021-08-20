Two other statewide offices will be on the ballot Nov. 2. Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D), who is seeking a third term, has the largest lead of all statewide candidates in the VCU poll. In that survey, 41 percent of likely voters said they will vote for him, 30 percent for Del. Jason S. Miyares (R-Virginia Beach), with 10 percent undecided and 19 percent saying they are unwilling to vote for either one.