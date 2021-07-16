The haul left McAuliffe with more than $9 million in cash on hand, according to filings with the Virginia Department of Elections. He had started the reporting period with just under $3.3 million in cash, and reported spending almost $1.8 million during June.
His biggest single contribution for the month was $2 million from the political action committee of the Democratic Governors Association.
Youngkin entered the reporting period with almost $4.4 million in cash on hand, and after spending $5.3 million during the month, now has a balance of just over $2.6 million, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.
The former private equity executive, with a net worth estimated at more than $300 million, did not report contributing any significant amount of his own money to the campaign during June. He had already disclosed loaning his campaign a total of about $12 million earlier this year.
Youngkin’s biggest single donor for the period was the political action committee of the Republican Governors Association, which contributed $500,000, according to an analysis by VPAP.
Independent candidate Princess Blanding reported raising almost $1,400 for the period and finishing June with about $7,700 on hand.
In the race for lieutenant governor, GOP nominee Winsome Sears raised a little over $230,000 during June and now has about $214,000 in cash on hand, according to VPAP.
Del. Hala Ayala (Prince William), the Democratic nominee, raised nearly $513,000 during the month, and has about $376,000 in cash on hand. Almost half of her big haul in June consisted of a $250,000 donation from the Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association.
For attorney general, Republican nominee Del. Jason Miyares (Virginia Beach) reported raising about $486,000 during June, leaving him with almost $570,000 in cash.
Democratic incumbent Mark R. Herring, who is seeking a third term, raised about $462,000 in the month and has a cash balance of $274,000.