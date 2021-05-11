Trump’s endorsement is just the first sign of the high national profile of this year’s elections in Virginia, which are widely seen as a harbinger of next year’s midterm congressional races. New Jersey is the only other state with a governor’s race this year, and Democrats are so heavily favored there that the contest is not considered competitive.
Trump had said he would endorse whoever won the party’s nomination for governor, and all of the seven contenders seeking the job had expressed support for the former president.
Youngkin won the prize late Monday night after a day of ranked-choice ballot tallying by Republican officials in Richmond.
The party held an “unassembled” nominating convention Saturday, in which roughly 30,000 registered delegates voted at 39 sites around the state. The process resulted in Del. Jason S. Miyares (Virginia Beach) chosen as the attorney general nominee Sunday. It resumed Tuesday with ballot-counting to select a lieutenant governor nominee from among six candidates.
Youngkin, 54, is the former co-CEO of the Carlyle Group and has no experience in politics but has deep pockets for what could be an enormously expensive race. Youngkin praised Trump’s handling of the economy, declined to acknowledge Joe Biden’s electoral victory and in the last stages of the race campaigned around Virginia with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), a die-hard Trump acolyte.
He will face an opponent that Democrats will choose in a June 8 primary election. The five contenders are: former governor Terry McAuliffe, former delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy (Prince William), state Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (Richmond), Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Del. Lee J. Carter (Manassas).
Also running on the left is third-party candidate Princess Blanding, whose brother, Marcus-David Peters, was killed by Richmond police while he was experiencing a mental health crisis in 2018.
But Trump’s endorsement read as if the Democratic contest had been resolved, stating that Youngkin would be running against McAuliffe — who does have a significant lead in fundraising and party endorsements.
Calling McAuliffe “the Clintons’ bagman” for his history as a fundraiser for Bill and Hillary Clinton, Trump said McAuliffe is “responsible for many of the problems Virginia currently has. Virginia doesn’t need the Clintons or the Communist Chinese running the state, so say no to Terry McAuliffe, and yes to Patriot Glenn Youngkin!”
McAuliffe’s campaign released a statement in response: “Glenn Youngkin spent his campaign fawning all over Donald Trump, and now Trump has returned the favor.”
Later in the day, McAuliffe followed up with a digital video ad attacking Youngkin as a right-wing extremist and saying the candidate “wants to bring Trump’s extremism to Virginia.”
Youngkin and his campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the attack Tuesday. But on a Fox News appearance Tuesday morning, Youngkin blasted McAuliffe.
“That’s what you get with Terry McAuliffe, divisive language all about dividing Virginia,” Youngkin said. “I’m tired of career politicians doing nothing but dividing us.”