In response to a question about whether the state needs to go further with police reforms to address race-related issues, such as the recent pepper-spraying of a Black and Latino Army officer in the town of Windsor during a traffic stop, McAuliffe called for “full accountability” and better training for police.
Then, as he often does, McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, said he “restored more felon rights than any governor in the history of America.”
Former delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy (Prince William), who is Black, asked for rebuttal time and said: “Terry McAuliffe, not all Black people are convicted felons. We are more than restoration of rights.”
It was one of a handful of bracing moments in a debate that otherwise saw each candidate hammering familiar themes and pushing for momentum heading into the last few days of campaigning.
McAuliffe — who leads in fundraising and polling — focused his attacks on Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin, who was chosen last month in a GOP convention to face the winner of the Democratic nominating contest.
“Let me be clear — Glenn Youngkin is not a reasonable Republican. He is an extreme right-wing Republican. He is a loyalist to Donald Trump,” McAuliffe said in his opening statement of the debate, which was held on the campus of Christopher Newport University in Newport News.
Later, McAuliffe cited comments that Youngkin made on Fox News in which he claimed that Virginia Democrats want to take Independence Day out of school curriculums. State education officials have strongly denied any such effort. “He must have gone down to Mar-a-Lago with Trump wearing their tin hats, I mean — what a conspiracy theory,” McAuliffe said.
Eventually Del. Lee J. Carter (Manassas) chastised McAuliffe for saying so much about Republicans.
“The debate we’re supposed to be having on this stage is about the future of this commonwealth,” Carter said. “We can’t just be a party that is opposed to the other guys. We have to fight for something.”
McAuliffe replied that he has extensive policy proposals on his website.
Virginia, meet Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for governor who both parties are racing to define
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, only the second African American ever elected statewide in Virginia, took a broader approach to the question of race in his closing remarks. “To me, racism is about when African Americans are treated differently,” he said.
Pointing out that the Democratic Party often promises diversity, he noted that there are three Black candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for governor — himself, Carroll Foy and state Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (Richmond). No Black woman has ever been elected governor of any state.
Many Democrats said it was time for a Black woman to lead Virginia. But the party establishment is lining up behind Terry McAuliffe.
In what seemed like a comment on McAuliffe’s status in the polls, he added: “I think when African Americans are shut out of opportunities repeatedly, it sends a signal to people about what our system truly values.”
McClellan refrained from attacking fellow candidates, instead citing her 15-year legislative record in the General Assembly. She called for attention to history in addressing systemic problems of race, noting her role as the head of the state’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commission and its efforts to tell a more complete version of Virginia’s history in schools and in public spaces.
But to a question about why Virginia has struggled to respond to an overwhelming demand for unemployment assistance during the coronavirus pandemic, McClellan was quick to place blame.
“Our economic and health-care safety nets were starved under at least two decades of Republican leadership,” she said. Republicans controlled the General Assembly for most of the past two decades, until Democrats won control in 2019.
Asked whether the recent announcement that the state will carry a surplus of at least $500 million at the end of this fiscal year means residents pay too much in taxes, McClellan said no.
“That is due to cuts made over the last few decades that we need to restore,” she said, mentioning a lack of full funding for education, health care and social safety nets. “Until we are fully funding our needs, we don’t have a surplus.”