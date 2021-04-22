Story continues below advertisement

McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, also scored the highest favorability rating among the candidates, with 56 percent favorable, 14 percent unfavorable and 28 percent with no opinion.

Fairfax’s rating was split 27 positive and 26 negative, with 45 percent having no opinion. More than 70 percent of Democratic voters expressed no opinion about the other three candidates. Of those who did, McClellan was 20 percent favorable to 5 percent unfavorable and Carroll Foy was 15 percent favorable to 5 percent unfavorable.

Wason Center academic director Quentin Kidd said that with six weeks to go until the primary, McAuliffe’s lead is commanding.

“Name recognition is a big head start, but it’s better when voters’ impression is mostly favorable,” Kidd said.

While McAuliffe also has a significant edge in fundraising — raising about $12 million, or more than the other four contenders combined, according to the most recent filings — some of his opponents continue to pick up endorsements in hopes of pulling away from the rest of the group. McClellan has claimed former U.S. Rep. Leslie Byrne and several members of the legislature, while Carroll Foy on Thursday got the nod from the influential women’s candidate advocacy group Emily’s List.

The five candidates are competing for a chance to succeed Gov. Ralph Northam (D), who like all Virginia governors is prohibited by the state constitution from seeking a second consecutive term.

Republicans will chose a nominee in a convention on May 8.

In other statewide Democratic contests, the CNU poll found that incumbent state attorney general Mark R. Herring has a sizable edge over challenger Del. Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones (Norfolk), at 42 percent to 18 percent. However, 34 percent of Democratic voters were undecided, and Jones’s support had grown significantly since coming in at 3 percent in a February CNU poll, while Herring’s support stayed the same.

The crowded race for the lieutenant governor nomination finds 64 percent of Democratic voters undecided. Del. Sam Rasoul (Roanoke) leads the pack with 12 percent support. Del. Elizabeth Guzman (Prince William) was next at 4 percent, but she has withdrawn from the race. None of the other five candidates — Del. Hala S. Ayala (Prince William); Del. Mark Levine (Alexandria); Sean Perryman, former head of the NAACP chapter in Fairfax County; and Arlington County businessman Xavier Warren — registered support from more than 2 percent of the voters.