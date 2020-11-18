The group and a gun vendor who joined the lawsuit plan to argue for a temporary injunction against the state restrictions during an emergency court hearing scheduled for Thursday, claiming the new rules violate gun owners’ rights and the vendor will lose at least $70,000 in revenue.

“The show takes months to put together and it is too late a notice for most of these businesses to recoup their losses,” Showmasters, Inc., said in a statement posted to the event’s website, referring to the several hundred gun vendors it says are already en route to Virginia from as far away as Florida and Texas.

Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) said the gun show has the potential to “very quickly become a superspreader event” if allowed to operate outside the new restrictions.

“Holding a massive gun show for the sole purpose of selling firearms is not worth the disastrous toll it will take on the health of our communities,” Herring said in a statement. “As we continue to see COVID cases surge around the country, even here in Virginia, we must all do our part to keep each other, our families, and our loved ones safe.”

Northam (D) tightened the state’s pandemic restrictions after coronavirus cases have been escalating for several weeks, including in Fairfax County.

The new rules lowered the number of people allowed for indoor or outdoor private events from 250 to 25. They also lowered the age limit for the state’s mask mandate to include children older than 5 and require restaurants to stop serving alcohol after 10 p.m. and to close by midnight.

For businesses like the Dulles Expo Center, which are classified as “entertainment and business” venues, the limits were tightened to 30 percent occupancy or 250 people at a time, whichever is less. Previously, those limits were 50 percent occupancy or 1,000 people.

In the lawsuit, Showmasters, Inc. argues that expo centers should be treated as “brick and mortar” establishments, which under the state’s restrictions are only required to have physical distancing measures in place, without a limit on capacity.

The group said it has shown a willingness to abide by physical distancing requirements in the past.

It cited an August show at the Dulles Expo Center that attracted 12,500 people in total but, according to the lawsuit, did not lead to any reported coronavirus cases.

At that event, organizers limited the number of attendees on the floor at any given time and enforced sanitizing, distancing and mask requirements, the complaint said.

Herring’s office argued in its motion against an injunction that expo centers are “exhibition venues” that pose a greater risk of infection because larger groups of people gather there to buy or sell goods and services.

His office said the state is regulating the venue, not seeking to stop the gun show from happening, and noted that the same rules apply to other events scheduled to be held at the Dulles center in the fall and winter, such as the 27th annual Northern Virginia Christmas Market, the Super Pet Expo and the DC Big Flea and Antiques Market.

