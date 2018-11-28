Arlington’s only hospital will be allowed to expand by 101 new beds, the Arlington County Board voted Tuesday night after months of disputes between the hospital and nearby neighborhoods.

The board on a 3-2 vote agreed to a rezoning, site plan and use permit for Virginia Hospital Center’s new seven-story outpatient building and a six-story parking garage on the 5.6-acre site on North George Mason Drive.

Board members John Vihstadt (I) and Erik Gutshall (D) voted no, saying that the hospital could have done more to make design improvements sought by neighbors.

The decision allows the hospital to move forward with the planned acquisition of county-owned land along North Edison Street.