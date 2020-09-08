That bill, part of a package of legislation overhauling police oversight, had failed last week when a couple of Democrats voted against their majority. Del. Ibraheem S. Samirah (D-Fairfax) said he voted against it to try to add language limiting local funding for police, but dropped that effort Tuesday and asked that the bill be reconsidered. It passed 49-45 with two abstentions.

The House also voted to give the state attorney general authority to conduct “pattern or practice” investigations of local police departments if they are alleged to be systematically violating the rights of citizens.

All the bills will head next to the state Senate, which has already killed its own version of a qualified immunity measure.

The statues bill removes the requirement that a local government wait 30 days and hold a public hearing before voting on whether to remove a memorial. It passed on a vote of 54-43, with all Republicans voting against it along with one Democrat.

Del. Delores McQuinn (D-Richmond) sponsored the bill to address what she called “the safety issue” after protesters began tearing down Confederate statutes over the summer in demonstrations against racial inequity. One protester in Portsmouth was critically injured when a Confederate statue fell on his head.

Democrats who control both chambers of the General Assembly established a legal mechanism for removing statues during the regular legislative session that ended in March. It went into effect July 1, but the measure’s lengthy review process failed to satisfy the urgent calls for action by demonstrators against Confederate memorials that arose in Virginia after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney invoked a state of emergency to go ahead and remove 11 Confederate monuments on city property on the day the law went into effect. The city council later held a public hearing and voted to make the removals permanent.

An anonymous local resident filed suit against Stoney’s action, but the Supreme Court of Virginia ruled that the plaintiff lacked legal standing in the case.

The change to the law would allow localities to build in a lengthier review process but would not require it.

Del. Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights) objected last week during a committee hearing on the bill, saying he wanted to “make sure the public has input” into any such decisions.

McQuinn said the public would have input through elected officials, and noted that local governments would be free to set up any process they saw fit.