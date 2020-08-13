The General Assembly returns to Richmond Tuesday just months after newly empowered Democrats pulled off a raft of legislative wins in the regular session.

The economic crisis brought on by the pandemic will force Democrats to retreat on the ambitious two-year, $135 billion spending plan they passed and praised early this year as the most progressive in state history. They can use their power, however, to protect certain priorities from the budget ax.

But Floyd’s death in May under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer has Democrats on offense in the realm of social justice, in some cases pushing farther than the General Assembly was willing to go just a few months ago.

House Democrats will try to make it easier for local governments to remove Confederate monuments — revisiting a battle they waged against Senate Democrats in the regular session, when the upper chamber insisted that localities must clear a string of procedural hurdles before taking them down.

House Democrats are also proposing a ban on police chokeholds and no-knock warrants. Another bill would prohibit sexual relations between officers and arrestees, something that is already banned in many states and is included in a wide-ranging overhaul bill that state Senate Democrats offered last week. One would expand the definition of hate crimes to include false 911 calls made on the basis of race.

They seek to require officers to report and intervene in misconduct by a fellow officer, and seek to strengthen vetting before officers are hired and eliminate qualified immunity, a legal doctrine used by law enforcement to shield officers from civil suits.

Other measures announced Thursday would make it easier to expunge certain police and court records, increase good behavior credits for inmates and strengthen the ability of prosecutors to dismiss charges.

When it comes to the budget, House Democrats say they will prioritize funding for higher education, telehealth and broadband access to support K-12 remote instruction. They also want to extend eviction protections and provide support for elections ahead of November’s presidential and congressional contests.

House Democrats also unveiled a package of bills related to the pandemic. They would require businesses to grant sick leave to workers, prohibit stimulus relief checks from garnishment, ban evictions during a public health emergency, combat price gouging for personal protective equipment, and require greater disclosure about outbreaks at nursing homes.

Together with Gov. Ralph Northam (D), Democrats in the House and Senate will have no trouble passing any agenda they can all agree on. But there have been tensions within the party all year over just how far the party should push. During the regular session, a handful of Democrats in the narrowly divided Senate hit the brakes on an assault-weapons ban and reined in a hike to the minimum wage, while a House committee put the kibosh on some liberal criminal justice bills.

Republicans, fully out of power in Richmond for the first time in a generation, are pinning their hopes for a comeback on a narrative that Democrats have moved too far left.