Bagby, who heads the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, said he is particularly excited about the potential for increasing the diversity of the General Assembly. In two of Tuesday’s primary contests, White Democratic incumbents were unseated by Black challengers: Michelle Maldonado over Lee Carter in Manassas and Nadarius Clark over Steve Heretick in Portsmouth. If both hold onto those seats and other incumbents win, they could expand the Black caucus — which covers both House and Senate — from 23 to 25.