Advocates for the Equal Rights Amendment rally on the Virginia Capitol steps, in Richmond, Virginia on Feb. 14. (Patricia Sullivan/TWP)

The Republican-controlled House of Delegates on Thursday killed Democrats’ last-ditch efforts to pass the Equal Rights Amendment in the waning days of the legislative session, as advocates promised retribution at the ballot box.

After the final vote, ERA opponents in the gallery overlooking the chamber clapped.

Then an ERA supporter, also in the gallery, shouted, “Shame on Virginia!”

“I am disgusted by this vote, absolutely disgusted,” another yelled.

Introduced nearly a century ago by suffragist Alice Paul, the amendment would bar discrimination on account of sex. The lower chamber of the General Assembly has consistently thwarted a campaign by ERA activists to make Virginia the 38th — and theoretically the last — state needed to ratify the measure.

After failed attempts to bring the ERA resolution to the floor this session, Democrats on Thursday unsuccessfully attempted to change House rules and force a vote.



Advocates for the Equal Rights Amendment leave bags and signs aside during a rally on the Virginia Capitol steps. (Patricia Sullivan/TWP)

They believe that voting against the measure could hurt vulnerable Republicans in elections this November, when all 140 seats in the legislature are on the ballot and Democrats hope to seize control of both chambers.

“History will not remember members of this General Assembly favorably.” Del. Jennifer D. Carroll Foy (D-Prince William), a chief ERA proponent, said on the floor.

Del. Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) argued with the tenor of the debate.

“We’ve been accused of trying to silence people, trying to oppress people, trying to make people into second-class citizens,” he said. “If that’s not fear mongering, I don’t know what is.”

The resolution passed the state Senate this session, as it has multiple times before, but failed to clear a House subcommittee, never getting a hearing in a full committee or on the floor.



Two Equal Rights Amendment supporters, Michelle Sutherland, standing, and Natalie White, demonstrate to recreate the Virgiinia state seal. Sutherland was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. (Bob Brown/AP)

Critics of the amendment, led by socially conservative groups such as the Family Foundation, say passage would make it harder to limit abortions and illegal to separate the sexes in bathrooms, college dormitories and school sports — a contention that supporters dispute.

Supporters, including the Feminist Majority and the National Organization for Women, say the measure enshrines women’s equality in the Constitution.

Throughout the legislative session, activists descended on the Capitol to advocate for or against the legislation, including Michelle Renay Sutherland, 45, of New York, who was arrested Monday for revealing her breast in a protest that she described as a reenactment of the state seal. The seal depicts the deity Virtus, breast bared with a spear and a sword in hand, standing over a man — Tyranny — who is splayed on the ground with his crown fallen nearby.

Sutherland, 45, was charged with indecent exposure and ordered held without bail — a decision that spurred a national outcry. On Thursday morning, the judge who issued the order reversed himself, according to Sutherland’s attorney, saying he had not understood the context surrounding the incident.

She was expected to be released on Thursday.

Activists from VAratifyERA held a vigil in the rain outside the Capitol from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

“We’re not going out with a whimper,” campaign coordinator Kati Hornung of Chesterfield said Thursday morning.

“And we’re not going away,” Kasey Terrill, also of Chesterfield, interjected.

“It was a show of solidarity with women who have been doing this for 100 years,” Hornung said.

Next, they said, they will focus on unseating enough Republicans to give Democrats the majority in the House.

Congress passed the ERA in 1972 and sent it to the states for ratification. To be adopted, 38 of the 50 states needed to approve the measure by 1982, Congress said. At that time, only 35 states had ratified it, so the amendment never made it into the Constitution.

Nevada ratified the measure in 2017, bringing the state total to 36, and Illinois followed suit in 2018.

Even if the ERA passes the General Assembly, it would not automatically become part of the U.S. Constitution.

Congress set a 1979 deadline on its ratification by the states and then extended it until 1982. Congressional proponents have introduced bills to remove the deadline or to start the state ratification process over.

Patricia Sullivan and Laura Vozzella contributed to this report.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news