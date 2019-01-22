— Legislation to make Virginia the 38th and final state to ratify the federal Equal Rights Amendment failed to clear a GOP-controlled House subcommittee Tuesday, but the battle is not quite over.

Supporters and foes of the ERA were turning their attention to the full committee, which could resurrect the legislation when it meets Friday.

“We’re not out of moves,” said Eileen Davis, founder of Women Matter, one of many feminist organizations pushing for a vote. “And if they continue to stonewall, it’s at their own peril.”

Victoria Cobb, president of the conservative Family Foundation of Virginia, said she will be on guard for efforts to revive the four bills voted down Tuesday.

“When you deal with opposition that use any and all methods to force their issue, including resurrecting a dead amendment, you take no victory for granted and you know nothing is over until sine die,” she said, referring to when the legislature adjourns.

A majority of lawmakers in both the House and the Senate signed on as co-sponsors for ERA bills last year, but the legislation died in committee in both chambers. Republicans control the House and Senate by two-seat majorities.

ERA advocates thought they had more momentum on their side this year, with all 140 members of the House and Senate on the ballot in November and Republicans desperate to win back suburban women, who in recent cycles have deserted the party in droves. Sen. Glen H. Sturtevant Jr. (R-Richmond) sponsored an ERA bill this year, and it passed the full Senate last week, with seven Republicans joining Democrats on a 26-to-14 vote.

At the subcommittee hearing Tuesday, Sturtevant presented his bill as a means of supporting “a fundamental American value” of “treating people equally based on their immutable characteristics.”

But opponents also came out in force, arguing that passage of the ERA would solidify abortion rights and make it illegal to separate the sexes in bathrooms, college dormitories and school sports — something supporters dispute. Opponents also note that the federal deadline for passage expired years ago, although supporters contend that Congress can extend it.

On Tuesday, Subcommittee #1 of the House Privileges and Elections Committee voted 4 to 2 to kill the four bills, with all four Republicans on the panel voting to reject them. The subcommittee’s vote is technically a recommendation to the full panel, which typically would not bring up anything the subcommittee rejects for another vote or hearing.

But the two Democrats on the subcommittee, Dels. Mark D. Sickles (Fairfax) and Schuyler T. VanValkenburg (Henrico), expressed hope that the full committee will revive the legislation, which drew hundreds of activists to a 7:30 a.m. hearing Tuesday.

“Everything can be heard if the chairman agrees to hear it,” Sickles said. “My assumption is, with the attention and energy behind this, that we will hear it at full committee on Friday, where we’ll need 12 votes to pass it out.”

Opponents said they were preparing for that possibility.

“While I appreciate the enthusiasm of ERA supporters, the subcommittee process exists to reduce time and create efficiency in the full committee,” Cobb said. “It would be unusual for the committee to have a duplicative hearing because it invalidates the time and attention the bill already received. That said, ERA supporters are already ignoring the process Congress set out to consider ERA ratification including its deadline, so the fact that they want the General Assembly committee process ignored is not unexpected.”