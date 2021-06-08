By then others were running for her seat. Transportation policy adviser and former federal aviation official Rod Hall had snagged a few key endorsements. Hall said he wouldn’t have run if he knew Guzman would seek reelection. But he stayed in the race, pitching himself as more effective than Guzman, particularly on transportation and infrastructure issues. Kara Pitek, a community activist, and Idris O’Connor, who co-chairs a coalition of Prince William County churches that helps the poor, also vied for the seat.