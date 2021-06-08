Wren Williams, a lawyer who aided former President Donald Trump’s recount effort in Wisconsin and staunchly supported his false claims of election fraud, trounced Poindexter, a 13-year incumbent, who he said hadn’t backed the Trump’s election claims aggressively enough.
Carter conceded in a statement on Twitter, saying, “This job has made me miserable for the last 4 years. I made a lot of people’s lives objectively better, but the constant assassination threats and harassment were terrible for my family and my health. I’m relieved to say that I’ve done my part, and now it’s someone else’s turn.”
The unusual dynamics in Carter’s race were the result of a delay in Census Bureau population data affecting redistricting, which left several House incumbents with statewide ambitions running for two offices at once.
Carter was among 14 House Democrats who faced challengers — some of whom were backed by the party establishment in unexpectedly competitive races. Three Republican seats were also contested.
The races unfolded against the backdrop of rapid change in Virginia, as the new Democratic majority in the General Assembly legalized marijuana, abolished the death penalty and approved a series of gun-control laws over the past two years. Republicans are accusing Democrats of being “radical,” hoping to snatch wary centrist voters from liberal candidates in November. Williams is one of several who have fervently aligned themselves with Trump and supported his false election claims.
In Virginia Beach’s 83rd district, Republican Chris Stolle, who held the seat before narrowly losing to Democrat Nancy Guy in 2019, was in a tight race with Trumpian lawyer Tim Anderson, far ahead of newcomer Philip M. Kazmierczak. Each represents a starkly different path for the GOP, with Stolle — whose family has been a fixture in GOP politics — aligned with the more traditional conservative wing.
Anderson slung at lawsuits at Democratic lawmakers and emphasized election security. Kazmierczak pitched himself as a member of a new generation of Republican leaders, averse to both stodgy establishment politics and firebrand culture wars.
Cyndy Welde said she chose Anderson because of his focus on voting-related matters — citing her concerns about the integrity of the November elections. “He’s very conservative, and that matters to me,” she said.
Shawn Iman, 54, and Diana Iman, 63, voted together at Bayside Elementary School in Virginia Beach — he for Stolle, based on the candidate’s support for the military and opposition to higher taxes, and she for Kazmierczak.
Old guard, new guard or Trump guard: Republicans in one Virginia Beach district face intriguing choices for a House of Delegates candidate
On the Democratic side, the race between Del. Ibraheem Samirah (Fairfax) and Irene Shin in Fairfax County showcased a divide between the establishment and its more aggressive left flank — only in this case the establishment has lined up behind the challenger, Shin.
Outside Fox Mill Elementary School in Herndon, the intraparty tensions were on full display. Samirah greeted voters, opening each conversation with “Hi, I’m your state delegate, Ibraheem Samirah.” State Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Fairfax) was there as well, standing next to Samirah and telling voters to choose Shin, the director of a nonprofit voter advocacy group.
Samirah, who splashed onto the scene when he stood to yell, “You can’t send us back!” during a Trump speech in Virginia, has rankled party leaders with his rejection of the “Virginia way,” the rules of decorum that have governed politics in the commonwealth for generations.
Boysko is one of several sitting lawmakers to endorse Shin, the daughter of Korean immigrants who has focused much of her campaign on health care access and affordable housing.
During the final days before the election, Shin’s donors — including a group with unknown ties called the Democratic Principles PAC — poured tens of thousands of dollars into the race. Samirah was at the Herndon school to inform voters of those donations, calling it “dark money” — as Boysko told them that Shin would be a more collaborative lawmaker in Richmond.
In a few Democratic primaries, incumbents faced challengers who said they were out of touch with Virginia’s increasingly liberal direction.
Jennifer Adeli painted Del. Kathleen Murphy appreciates as out of step with progressive criminal justice policies after Murphy sponsored a bill creating a 60-day mandatory minimum sentence for people convicted of domestic violence.
Murphy who said the bill, vetoed by Gov. Ralph Northam (D), was intended to protect domestic violence victims.
In the 79th district, centrist Del. Steve Heretick (D-Portsmouth) faced a spirited challenge from a well-funded newcomer, Nadarius Clark, 26. He attacked Heretick, 61, for voting with Republicans against bills to ban assault weapons, end qualified immunity for police and empower localities to make decisions about Confederate statues.
At Second Presbyterian Church in Norfolk, Kimberly Welch and her mother, Wilma Welch, each voted for Clark, saying they were swayed by his youth and energy.
“We need someone young who can carry on,” Wilma Welch said.
But others, including Ernest Marshall, 65, said they were concerned about Clark’s lack of experience.
“I didn’t see anything that he’s done over the past several years that would justify not voting for him,” Marshall said of Heretick.
The race also illustrated the proxy battle between Dominion Energy and Clean Virginia — a PAC founded by hedge fund manager Michael Bills that supports candidates who refuse money from Dominion.
Clark outraised Heretick, mostly because of more than $550,000 from Clean Virginia; Bills’s wife, Sonjia Smith; and a PAC funded by Clean Virginia, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project. Heretic accepted $134,000 from Dominion, saying he won’t drink the “Michael Bills Kool-Aid.”
That same fight is relevant in Virginia’s 2nd district in Prince William County, home to Dominion Energy’s Possum Point power station and coal ash ponds. Clean Virginia and its allies largely funded Pamela Montgomery’s challenge of Del. Candi Mundon King, who took money from Dominion when winning the seat in a special election in January.
King, a program assistant for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and former state senate aide, defeated Montgomery in the special-election primary. But Montgomery, chief of staff to the Prince William County Supervisor Margaret Franklin (D-Woodbridge), returned for a rematch — armed with more than three times as much campaign cash as King.
The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus poured $75,000 into King’s coffers last week, according to VPAP.
For other Democratic incumbents, the primaries were complicated by having to run for two seats at once, because of a delay in the release of Census Bureau population and redistricting data.
Del. Elizabeth Guzman (Prince William), a vocal ally for immigrants and blue-collar workers, initially said she would not seek reelection to the House because she was running for lieutenant governor. She changed her mind in March and was soon out of the lieutenant governor’s race.
By then others were running for her seat. Transportation policy adviser and former federal aviation official Rod Hall had snagged a few key endorsements. Hall said he wouldn’t have run if he knew Guzman would seek reelection. But he stayed in the race, pitching himself as more effective than Guzman, particularly on transportation and infrastructure issues. Kara Pitek, a community activist, and Idris O’Connor, who co-chairs a coalition of Prince William County churches that helps the poor, also vied for the seat.
Del. Mark Levine (Alexandria) ran for lieutenant governor and his House seat, something he tried to explain in a 17-page letter mailed to constituents last month. That created an opening for challenger Elizabeth Bennett-Parker, the vice mayor of Alexandria, who accused Levine of treating his House seat as an afterthought.
At a polling location in Alexandria on Tuesday, Levine said he was feeling “nervously excited and cautiously optimistic” about his chances. He turned to a couple walking inside: “I’m Mark Levine, I’m your delegate and I’m on the ballot twice.”
As if on cue, Franklin Turner, a 38-year-old lawyer, responded: “Oh we love you, we know all about you, we’re voting for you twice.”
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
Jim Morrison in Virginia Beach and Teo Armus and Antonio Olivo in Northern Virginia contributed to this report.