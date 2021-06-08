Similarly, as Levine divvied his eggs in two baskets by also running for lieutenant governor, challenger Elizabeth Bennett-Parker — the vice mayor of Alexandria — accused him of treating his House seat as an afterthought.
The unusual dynamics in their races were the result of a delay in Census Bureau population data, which affected the timing of redistricting and the House primaries.
Carter conceded in a statement on Twitter, saying, “This job has made me miserable for the last 4 years. I made a lot of people’s lives objectively better, but the constant assassination threats and harassment were terrible for my family and my health. I’m relieved to say that I’ve done my part, and now it’s someone else’s turn.”
Nadarius Clark, 26, framed himself as a progressive alternative to Heretick, 61, whom he attacked for voting against bills to ban assault weapons, end qualified immunity for police and empower localities to make decisions about Confederate statues.
At Second Presbyterian Church in Norfolk, Kimberly Welch and her mother, Wilma Welch, each voted for Clark, saying they were swayed by his youth and energy.
“We need someone young who can carry on,” Wilma Welch said.
Poindexter lost by roughly 30 percentage points to Wren Williams, who counseled former president Donald Trump’s campaign during the Wisconsin recount — a sign of the Trump’s firm hold on the GOP in parts of the state where he, and his false claims of a stolen election, remain deeply popular.
Williams, former chairman of the Patrick County Republican Committee in Southwestern Virginia, made his support of Trump’s challenges to the 2020 election a central part of his campaign while hitting Poindexter for not doing the same.
The ousted incumbents were among 17 who faced challengers — three Republicans and 14 Democrats. The races unfolded against the backdrop of rapid change in Virginia, as the new Democratic majority in the General Assembly legalized marijuana, abolished the death penalty and approved a series of gun-control laws over the past two years.
In Virginia Beach’s 83rd district, Republican Chris Stolle, who held the seat before narrowly losing to Democrat Nancy Guy in 2019, was in a tight race with Trump-allied lawyer Tim Anderson, far ahead of newcomer Philip M. Kazmierczak, according to preliminary results. Each represents a starkly different path for the GOP, with Stolle — whose family has been a fixture in GOP politics — aligned with the more traditional conservative wing.
Anderson slung lawsuits at Democratic lawmakers and emphasized election security — which some voters found appealing.
Cyndy Welde said she chose Anderson because of his focus on voting-related matters, citing her concerns about the integrity of the November elections. “He’s very conservative, and that matters to me,” she said.
Shawn Iman, 54, and Diana Iman, 63, voted together at Bayside Elementary School in Virginia Beach but for different GOP candidates. Shawn voted for Stolle, based on his support for the military and opposition to higher taxes, while Diana voted for Kazmierczak.
On the Democratic side, a close race between Del. Ibraheem Samirah (Fairfax) and Irene Shin in Fairfax County showcased a divide between the establishment and its more aggressive left flank — only in this case the establishment has lined up behind the challenger, Shin.
Outside Fox Mill Elementary School in Herndon, the intraparty tensions were on full display. Samirah greeted voters, opening each conversation with “Hi, I’m your state delegate, Ibraheem Samirah.” State Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Fairfax) was there as well, standing next to Samirah and telling voters to choose Shin, the director of a nonprofit voter advocacy group.
Samirah, who splashed onto the scene when he stood to yell, “You can’t send us back!” during a Trump speech in Virginia, has rankled party leaders with his rejection of the “Virginia way,” the rules of decorum that have governed Virginia politics for generations.
Boysko is one of several sitting lawmakers to endorse Shin, the daughter of Korean immigrants who has focused much of her campaign on health care access and affordable housing.
During the final days before the election, Shin’s donors — including a group with unknown ties called the Democratic Principles PAC — poured tens of thousands of dollars into the race. Samirah was at the Herndon school to inform voters of those donations, calling it “dark money” — as Boysko told them that Shin would be a more collaborative lawmaker in Richmond.
A few Democratic incumbents, including Heretick, faced challengers who said they were out of touch with Virginia’s increasingly liberal direction.
Jennifer Adeli insisted the formerly red 34th district, in parts of Fairfax and Loudon counties, was trending to the left of Del. Kathleen Murphy — but Murphy easily came out on top with nearly 75 percent of the vote, according to unofficial returns.
In Heretick’s 79th district, however, voters were looking for a change. The race illustrated the proxy battle between Dominion Energy and Clean Virginia — a PAC founded by hedge fund manager Michael Bills that supports candidates who refuse money from Dominion.
Clark outraised Heretick, mostly because of more than $550,000 from Clean Virginia; Bills’s wife, Sonjia Smith; and a PAC funded by Clean Virginia, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project. Heretick accepted $134,000 from Dominion, saying he won’t drink the “Michael Bills Kool-Aid.”
That same fight surfaced in Virginia’s 2nd district in Prince William County, home to Dominion Energy’s Possum Point power station and coal ash ponds.
Clean Virginia and its allies largely funded Pamela Montgomery’s challenge of Del. Candi Mundon King, who took money from Dominion when winning the seat in a special election in January. But King, who had strong support from the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus and the House Democratic Caucus, easily defeated Montgomery, whom she had also beaten in the primary contest for the special election.
Del. Elizabeth Guzman (Prince William), a vocal ally for immigrants and blue-collar workers, defeated three challengers despite initially spending time running for lieutenant governor. She dropped out of that race this spring.
But Levine’s statewide ambitions ended up derailing his bid for a fourth term in the House.
At a polling location in Alexandria earlier Tuesday, Levine was still trying to explain to voters that he was running for two offices. He said he was feeling “nervously excited and cautiously optimistic” about his chances. Then he turned to a couple walking inside: “I’m Mark Levine, I’m your delegate and I’m on the ballot twice.”
As if on cue, Franklin Turner, a 38-year-old lawyer, responded: “Oh we love you, we know all about you, we’re voting for you twice.”
It wasn’t enough. Bennett-Parker beat him by about 20 percentage points, according to unofficial returns.
Jim Morrison in Virginia Beach and Teo Armus and Antonio Olivo in Northern Virginia contributed to this report.