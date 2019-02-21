— Republican House Speaker M. Kirkland Cox has been quietly laying the groundwork for a bipartisan investigation of sexual assault allegations against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, but Democrats have refused to cooperate, Cox said in an interview Thursday.

For the past several days, Cox (Colonial Heights) has pressed Democrats to work with him on a forming a 10-person investigative committee — with five Republicans, five Democrats and limited subpoena power — to look into claims by two women that Fairfax (D) sexually assaulted them years ago.

Fairfax has emphatically denied the allegations by Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson. Both women have repeatedly asked the General Assembly for the opportunity to publicly testify.

“Vanessa Tyson, Meredith Watson deserve a voice,” Cox said, recalling his pitch to Democratic leaders. “We need to work on a process to do that. And I would like for you to come alongside us.”

Cox expressed frustration and surprise that Democrats have rebuffed his efforts to form such a committee before the 46-day General Assembly session gavels to a close Saturday.

“They are in a different spot than I’m at,” Cox said.



House Speaker M. Kirkland Cox (R-Colonial Heights) (Steve Helber/AP)

[Democrats grapple with Fairfax allegations in #MeToo era]

House Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) confirmed that she and other Democratic leaders have met with Cox but said they were concerned that an investigative panel could impede possible criminal investigations.

“Nobody wants this to turn into a political, partisan show,” Filler-Corn said.

She also said she was wary of agreeing to the formation of the committee without more details spelled out. “We asked for the specific: ‘What are you talking about? What would this look like? How would this be done?’

Cox said he was proposing a special subcommittee of the House Courts of Justice Committee. He said he does not believe Republicans can form the panel without bipartisan cooperation. But he indicated, without elaborating, that he plans to seek another route.

Tyson accused Fairfax of sexually assaulting her in 2004 at the Democratic National Convention in Boston. Watson accused Fairfax of assaulting her in 2000, while they were students at Duke University. Fairfax says the encounters were consensual and has blasted the allegations as part of a smear campaign against him.

Both women went public with their accusations this month, at a moment when Fairfax appeared to be on the cusp of ascending to the governorship.

Democrats and Republicans alike were calling on Gov. Ralph Northam (D) to step down after revelations of a racist photo on his 1984 medical school yearbook page and his admission that he darkened his cheeks with shoe polish that year while dressed as Michael Jackson for a dance contest.

Fairfax would have become governor if Northam had resigned, an option the governor considered but eventually dismissed.

Democrats and Republicans were more restrained when Tyson stepped forward with her accusation, with most saying the lieutenant governor deserved due process. They also held their fire when yet another scandal unfolded: Attorney General Mark Herring (D), who had called on Northam to resign, admitted that he had dressed in blackface as a college freshman.

But after Watson stepped forward with the second accusation, Democratic Party leaders quickly called for Fairfax to resign. He has said repeatedly that he will not step down and wants the FBI or others to investigate the accusations.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news