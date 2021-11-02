Without former president Donald Trump on the ballot to galvanize liberal voters, the election tested the endurance of the blue wave that had flipped more than a dozen House seats to Democrats in 2017 and ousted Republicans from power in 2019 for the first time in a generation. Instead, Democrats had to grapple with President Biden’s waning popularity.
This year’s House of Delegates campaign saw an unusually high level of competition, as Democrats and Republicans contested more seats than they had in over 15 years.
Two vulnerable Democrats in rural districts — Dels. Roslyn C. Tyler (Sussex) and Chris L. Hurst (Montgomery) — were trailing Republican challengers. Unofficial returns showed Tyler down five percentage points against Republican pharmacist Otto Wachsmann with about 99 percent of votes tallied, as Hurst tailed Republican Jason Ballard by roughly 5.5 points with an estimated 82 percent of votes counted.
In the Hampton Roads area, Del. Nancy D. Guy (D-Virginia Beach) was behind Republican attorney Tim Anderson by five percentage points with an estimated 99 percent of votes recorded, according to unofficial returns. And Del. Martha M. Mugler (D-Hampton) was trailing A.C. Cordoza, a cybersecurity professional, by about one percentage point with an estimated 99 percent of votes counted.
Republicans most aggressively targeted Democrats in the Richmond suburbs, the Northern Virginia exurbs and the Hampton Roads area, seeking to win back many seats that flipped from red to blue over the past four years.
They also targeted the few remaining rural districts still represented by Democrats. And, following the lead of Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, they sought to cajole centrist voters turned off by Trump back into their ranks, focusing on issues such as taxes, police funding and education — including energizing parents concerned about critical race theory or sexually explicit content in books.
Republicans argued that Democrats had overplayed their hand since they took full control of the General Assembly in 2019, insisting Virginia was not as left-leaning as Democrats believed. They drummed up GOP enthusiasm by campaigning fervently against what Democrats considered some of their biggest legislative achievements, such as expanding gun-control restrictions and enacting major overhauls of criminal justice and police oversight.
But a number of Democrats in highly competitive districts also appeared to eke out victories, according to unofficial returns.
Del. Schuyler T. VanValkenburg (D-Henrico) was projected to hold off Republican challenger Christopher Holmes in the Richmond suburbs that have become a prime political battleground. And Del. Dan Helmer (D-Fairfax) was projected to have defeated a spirited challenge from Republican Harold Pyon.