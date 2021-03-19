RICHMOND — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said Friday that he has extended the deadline for filing state income tax returns to May 17 to align it with the extended deadline for filing federal income taxes.

Virginians usually must file their taxes by May 1. The federal due date is usually April 15 but was extended this year by the Internal Revenue Service to give taxpayers extra time to adjust to uncertainties created by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Aligning Virginia’s filing and payment deadline with the federal government will provide additional flexibility and simplify the process for taxpayers,” Northam said in a news release. “Even with this extended deadline, we encourage Virginians to file as soon as possible so we can get people the refunds they are entitled to while also protecting the Commonwealth’s strong fiscal footing.”

The Virginia deadline applies only to individual income taxes. Any payments must be made by May 17 to avoid penalties. Northam’s office said the General Assembly will consider legislation to address the issue of interest on taxes owed that might accrue between the original deadline and the new due date.

The legislature meets next month for one day to take up changes Northam has proposed to measures passed during this year’s lawmaking session.