“Aligning Virginia’s filing and payment deadline with the federal government will provide additional flexibility and simplify the process for taxpayers,” Northam said in a news release. “Even with this extended deadline, we encourage Virginians to file as soon as possible so we can get people the refunds they are entitled to while also protecting the Commonwealth’s strong fiscal footing.”
The Virginia deadline applies only to individual income taxes. Any payments must be made by May 17 to avoid penalties. Northam’s office said the General Assembly will consider legislation to address the issue of interest on taxes owed that might accrue between the original deadline and the new due date.
The legislature meets next month for one day to take up changes Northam has proposed to measures passed during this year’s lawmaking session.