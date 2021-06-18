“Four hundred years ago the first slaves got off the ship, right here, and they were coming in bondage. And we’re free,” said Simmons, 52, who is Black. She and about 250 others had come to Fort Monroe to join elected officials in Virginia’s first public commemoration of its only holiday recognizing the end of enslavement.
Gov. Ralph Northam (D) had chosen to mark the occasion on this spot because of its historical significance as Old Point Comfort, the place where the first Africans in bondage arrived on the shores of the English colony in 1619.
A year ago, Northam gave state workers a day off on June 19 in observance of Juneteenth, the moment in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas were finally told that they were free, long after much of the rest of the country knew of the Emancipation Proclamation and end of the Civil War.
The General Assembly went on to approve Northam’s call for Juneteenth as an official holiday, making Virginia the second state — after Texas — to officially recognize it. And on Thursday, President Biden signed a bill making it a national holiday as well.
Because the state was locked down by the coronavirus pandemic last year, Friday was the first chance for a public celebration in Virginia. Northam’s administration and his Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion sponsored the event in Hampton, featuring speakers, free food trucks and a mobile coronavirus vaccination facility.
The celebration of Juneteenth was intended to “push people to think about its significance and why this day matters so much,” Northam told the gathering, arrayed on folding chairs around an old bandstand on the waterfront at the decommissioned former Army fort. “It matters because it says to all of us that this is not just Black history, this is American history.”
Northam alluded to his own failings on matters of race. In 2019, he nearly resigned after a photo surfaced from his 1984 medical school yearbook page depicting one person in Klan robes and another in blackface. Northam first took responsibility for the photo, then disavowed it — but admitted that he had darkened his face for a dance contest later that year.
“I have been frank that I did not always understand the full history of how race has shaped this country and how it affected the world that I grew up in,” he told the crowd Friday.
“It is in all of our best interest to know historically where we have been, both individually and as a nation, and to have a compass to guide us to a better and more equitable future,” he added. As the question of how to teach America’s history of racism roils national political debates, Northam touted his efforts to create a state educational curriculum that “tells the true history of our shared past.”
Acknowledging U.S. Reps. Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (D) and Elaine Luria (D) in the crowd, Northam said that “one of the proudest things that we have done” was to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from representing Virginia in the halls of Congress and opting to replace it with a likeness of Barbara Johns, who as a teenager helped bring about the end of school segregation.
And he said he was pleased that Biden had decided to “follow our example” by observing Juneteenth nationally.
Chadra Pittman, who had opened the ceremonies by invoking the spirits of ancestors, said afterward that Old Point Comfort was a particularly powerful place to mark the new holiday.
“This is the bookend of freedom,” Pittman said, noting that Fort Monroe was also the place where three Black men escaped slavery during the Civil War and claimed refuge with Federal troops. Their precedent led thousands of others to flee plantations and form a massive free encampment nearby.
But naming a holiday does not mean the work is complete, she said. Issues of racism, police brutality and school shootings still fill the news every day. “Have we moved forward? I think we have. But there are some issues we have as a nation that we still need to confront,” she said.
Many in the crowd were primed for their own Juneteenth celebrations on Saturday, but several conceded that they had not always understood the day’s significance.
Simmons, 52, said she grew up in rural Southwest Virginia and never learned about Juneteenth in school. Her friend Sherrie Turner, 53, said she grew up in Ohio and has been celebrating the event since college.
Turner, who is Black, said she was thrilled to see Juneteenth elevated before the entire nation. “This is an opportunity that we stop and reflect and acknowledge, and that we continue to progress forward,” she said.
It was especially meaningful, she added, to think of the Africans who arrived on this spot in 1619 without knowing what lay ahead. “We are so fortunate to be able to have this holiday acknowledged and be right here where we are. It’s powerful,” she said. “We are the dreams of our ancestors, and to be able to come here today and at this location is a powerful point.”
“I love that,” said Brenda Bryant, 64, of Hampton, who is Black. She had just met Turner, and reached out and put her hand on the other woman’s arm. “We are the dreams and the hopes of our ancestors, that we would one day be able to be free.”
“So here we are,” Turner said. “We still got a long way to go, but we’re here.”
“They would be proud of us being where we are right now,” Bryant said, “and rooting for us to go even further.”
