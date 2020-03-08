With adjournment scheduled for 6 p.m., all that will be left is to act on the state’s two-year, $135 billion budget. Lawmakers plan to come back Thursday and finish that task.

The Senate and the House of Delegates have agreed on key components of the budget, including overcoming Senate objections to a House plan for freezing college tuition for the coming year. That deal, reached shortly before midnight on Saturday, helped prevent a legislative meltdown that might have seen the clock run out on some of the big goals of the new Democratic majorities in both chambers.

Holding both the legislature and the governor’s mansion for the first time in a generation, Democratic leaders have pushed an agenda to change the complexion of state government. One of the first measures passed out on Sunday will give local governments broader powers to levy taxes, loosening Virginia’s tradition of concentrating taxing authority at the state level.

Under the bill, which goes to Gov. Ralph Northam for signature, counties will have citylike powers to impose taxes on cigarettes, tourism and events.

Both the House and the Senate also approved complex legislation legalizing casino gambling for five economically distressed cities — Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond. Each city can hold a public referendum this fall on whether to build a casino and can choose its own developer without state competition for the gambling license.

Lawmakers estimate the casinos could generate thousands of jobs and put some $150 million in tax revenue into the state treasury. In addition, the deal would allow the expansion of slot-machine-like gambling devices based on historical horse racing, opening the door to a possible gaming center in the town of Dumfries in Prince William County with as many as 1,650 of the devices.

In addition, the House and the Senate both approved bills allowing online sales of lottery tickets and legalizing sports wagering, although betting on Virginia colleges and universities is prohibited.

Democrats hailed passage Sunday of a bill to raise the state’s minimum wage. Starting next year, the current minimum of $7.25 per hour would increase incrementally until it hit $15 in 2026. Though many Democrats ran for election last year on promises of increasing the minimum wage, members of the House had clashed with the more conservative Senate over how to do it.

Senators had favored carving the state into regions with higher wages in more-affluent areas, but the bill now headed to Northam sets statewide standards.

Both chambers agreed on a plan to decriminalize marijuana, setting a $25 civil penalty for a first offense. The bill, which drew bipartisan support, also sets out a mechanism for expunging a charge from someone’s record if the case is dismissed in court.

Lawmakers also approved a bill requesting a study on the issue of legalizing marijuana.

One of the more emotional issues of the session was the question of whether to give localities the power to remove or destroy Confederate statues. Both the House and Senate approved such a measure on Sunday after hashing out a mechanism for local governments to issue public notice and receive input before taking action.

The House and the Senate also approved a measure creating a commission to study whether to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that represents Virginia in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall and to recommend a replacement.

In a further expansion of local authority, lawmakers voted to allow local governments to decide whether to permit collective bargaining among public employees. The bill heading to Northam’s desk would allow teachers to unionize but carves out an exception for constitutional officers such as sheriffs and treasurers.