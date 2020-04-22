Democrats used their new majorities in the House and Senate to push through an increase to the state’s $7.25-an-hour minimum wage during the regular legislative session that adjourned March 12. It is a stepped increase, reaching $12 by 2023. The initial increase was set to take place in January but will now be delayed until May 1, 2021.

Many actions before the legislature Wednesday were related to the economic impact of the coronavirus — and just in case the House of Delegates might somehow forget that, a caravan of protesters drove in circles around the Capitol for about two hours, honking their horns. The noise formed a distant but distracting backdrop to the session, though one delegate noted that the sound “was just like working in New York City.”

The minimum wage debate in both chambers encapsulated the dilemmas facing lawmakers over the need to respond to the coronavirus crisis.

Amid an extended debate on minimum wage, Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) reminded lawmakers they were playing a game of chicken. If they rejected the governor’s amendment to delay the wage boost, Northam (D) would have two choices: veto the whole wage hike, or accept the original bill with its earlier implementation date. In the end, Northam’s amendment squeaked out of the Senate after a 20-20 vote, with Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax breaking the tie.

Republicans who opposed the minimum wage increase earlier this year as anti-business were doubly opposed Wednesday. They said businesses barely hanging on during the coronavirus crisis could not afford to pay their workers more.

Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield) compared the state’s businesses to the Titanic.

“Is the General Assembly going to throw them a life raft or an anvil?” she asked.

Republicans urged members to vote against Northam’s amendment, even though it would delay implementation of the wage hike by several months. Their hope was that Northam would veto the bill if the amendment was not attached.

“Those speaking against say the governor’s going to veto it,” Ebbin said. “I don’t know [that] they have any crystal ball.”

Sen. Janet Howell (D-Fairfax) joined Republicans in voting against the amendment, but for reasons of her own: She said low-wage workers are the ones who are on the front lines during the crisis and deserve a raise.

“We have our workers in grocery stores, we have the people keeping our hospitals clean so nurses and doctors can work there,” she said. “It’s a tragic time and it’s made it extremely obvious that we have to adopt much more vigorous policies” on income inequality. Howell’s defection led to a tie that gave Fairfax the deciding vote.

The bill then moved to the House, which also upheld the governor’s recommendation to delay the initial minimum wage increase by four months after a short debate and on a 49-45 vote.

Some Republicans spoke against the measure, noting that they had opposed the increase even before the economy went into a tailspin over the pandemic.

“We are facing a lot of economic uncertainty,” said Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt). “It was a bad idea then and it’s a worse idea now.”

Simply delaying the increase by four months is “frankly insulting to the business community,” Head said.

But Del. Charniele Herring (D-Alexandria), said the delay recognized the period of uncertainty and that the increase is ultimately a plus for the economy. “When workers make more money it puts more money back into the economy,” Herring said.

Del. Lee Carter (D-Manassas) said he “condemned” the governor for even suggesting that workers should wait for a pay raise. Those earning the least, he said, “are most often those we have deemed the most essential for the functioning of our society” during the pandemic.

On marijuana legalization, the Senate accepted most of Northam’s amendments but rejected two. One would have removed the right to a jury trial for those charged with the newly created civil offense of marijuana possession. The other would have given a work group more time to produce a report on full legalization.

The General Assembly's extraordinary single-day session, held amid the coronavirus pandemic, lets lawmakers take up vetoes or amendments issued by the governor to the 1,291 pieces of legislation passed during the regular session, which adjourned March 12.

The Virginia Senate gaveled into session shortly after noon, with members seated at individual folding tables spread across a vast conference room at the Science Museum of Virginia.

The tradition-bound body had swapped its august chamber for the glass-and-steel room. Germ-catching ties were banned, face masks mandated.

“The page button does not work,” Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar noted, prompting chuckles because everyone knew the teenage pages who normally run errands for senators would not be there.

Outside the Capitol, Del. Luke Torian (D-Prince William), who is a pastor, opened the delegates’ session with a prayer. “We recognize that we are in the midst of some very difficult days,” Torian said.

Noting in opening remarks that the session is being held “amidst a national emergency,” Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) mentioned previous times the legislature has met under crisis, such as during the 1918 flu pandemic and in 1942 following the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

“None of those events interfered with our predecessors’ work,” she said. “Nor will the pandemic of today thwart our work to do the people’s business.”

Herring then moved that the House suspend its rules so it could debate a policy allowing members to vote remotely. Filler-Corn has promoted this idea, suggesting that for safety purposes the House could then adjourn and resume a virtual session online.

Republican leaders opposed the move, though, saying the technology is not reliable enough to ensure that all members would be able to participate. “I think the last hour or so has been instructive,” minority leader Del. Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) said, referring to ongoing trouble with the voting system. Technological glitches caused a 50-minute delay, as technicians tried to get delegates connected to the electronic voting board.

He said he respected Filler-Corn’s intent of keeping members safe from the spread of the disease, but said he preferred simply wrapping up the day’s business quickly while everyone is in town.

Via voice vote — because the electronic voting system was still malfunctioning — the rules change failed. It needed a two-thirds majority, meaning Democrats required support from some Republicans. But the vote was a party-line 50-44.

Six members were absent from the session.