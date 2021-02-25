The House and Senate each passed legalization bills, but with differences that need to be worked out before they can advance to Northam’s desk. The deadline for wrapping up work on all legislation is Saturday, although the legislature will not formally adjourn until Monday.

Even as time grew short this week, both sides appeared committed to striking a deal, spending many hours in negotiations, according to two people familiar with the conference committee’s efforts, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

“We are doing everything in our power to negotiate with the Senate to get the bill passed,” said one of the two, a House staffer. “We’ve spent a lot of time and energy into this legislation and it’s a huge priority for House Dems.”

The two Alexandria Democrats who carried the bills, Sen. Adam P. Ebbin and House Majority Leader Charniele L. Herring, did not respond to requests for comment Thursday, when lawmakers were largely tied up with floor sessions and conference committees.

Some differences appear to have been worked out, including the timeline for legalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana. The Senate bill calls for legalization on July 1, while the House version would delay that until Jan. 1, 2024, the date for sales to become legal in both measures. Negotiators appear to have settled on the later date. The legislature passed a bill last year that decriminalized possession of marijuana, creating a $25 civil penalty for a first offense.

One area of disagreement concerns whether the five medical marijuana operators already permitted to grow, process and sell medical cannabis in the state will be allowed to sell to recreational users.

The House has opposed that sort of vertical integration for the recreational market, saying that would give an advantage to existing medical operators and open the door for big business to dominate.

The Senate bill would allow it, but with a seven-figure caveat: each medical marijuana outfit would have to contribute $1 million to a Cannabis Equity Business Fund. The fund would help people from disadvantaged backgrounds get established in the marijuana business.

Both bills call for a certain percentage of marijuana sales licenses to be “equity licenses” — set aside for people deemed to have been hurt by the substance’s prohibition, including those who have been convicted of marijuana crimes or have lived in “overpoliced” communities.

Under both bills, the state would begin July 1 to set up a Virginia Cannabis Control Authority to oversee the industry. Among the sticking points are concerns over how much say the General Assembly would have as the authority begins writing regulations.