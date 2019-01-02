State Sen. Richard H. Black (R-Loudoun), a staunch conservative and decorated Vietnam veteran who drew international attention for twice visiting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, said Wednesday that he will not seek reelection in November.

Black’s decision comes as Virginia Republicans, who have not won statewide since 2009 and control both the state House and Senate by a mere two seats, are looking for ways to avoid continued losses in the suburbs.

Although there had been talk that a more moderate Republican might challenge Black for the nomination, the senator said he was retiring for entirely personal reasons: At 74, he wants to spend more time with his 16 grandchildren and in the outdoors.

He said he came to that conclusion a few months ago, while spending time in the Arizona desert hunting poisonous snakes, a pastime he has enjoyed since his childhood in the Florida Everglades.

“I love the outdoors,” said Black, who has served in the Senate since 2012 and spent eight years in the House before that. “I’m so confined.”

Black’s decision was first reported by the Bull Elephant, a conservative blog, which quoted anonymous sources. Black confirmed his plans in an interview with The Washington Post.

