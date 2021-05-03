The position, whose other duty is to take over if the governor resigns or is somehow incapacitated, is mostly considered a launchpad for an eventual gubernatorial bid, political analysts say — one that, in recent history, benefited Gov. Ralph Northam (D), Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and former governor L. Douglas Wilder (D), all of whom were in the role before vaulting to the top job.
“The lieutenant governor matters in two circumstances,” said Stephen J. Farnsworth, a political science professor at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg. “The first one is when the Senate is evenly divided. The lieutenant governor also matters if something happens to the governor. But, short of that, you’re basically in the political on-deck circle.”
With the Republican nomination convention set for May 8 and the statewide Democratic primary elections occurring June 8, the candidates all cast themselves as agents of change, vowing to make the $36,000-a-year position a full-time job.
Each party has the potential to elect a “first” for the statewide office. Among Republicans, two women, one of them Black, and a South Asian man are running. The field of Democrats includes two women, one with Latin American heritage, a Muslim man and an openly gay Jewish man. Among the Democrats, two Black men also hope to succeed Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D), who is the second African American to hold the position.
For the six Republicans, the level of impact they’d have as lieutenant governor would depend on whether the GOP can regain control of the governor’s office and the General Assembly in November, political analysts say.
Democrats hold a 55-45 majority in the House of Delegates and a 21-19 majority in the Senate, where Fairfax has cast the deciding vote on several big issues, including a “red flag” gun safety law last year that allows firearms to be temporarily confiscated from someone who poses a risk to others or themselves.
All of the Republican candidates for lieutenant governor vow, among other things, to fight to repeal that law, make it harder to get an abortion in Virginia and roll back state tax increases.
Del. Glenn R. Davis Jr. (R-Virginia Beach), among the race’s top fundraisers in the GOP field, is trying again after an unsuccessful 2017 bid for lieutenant governor, when he famously toured the state in an RV. Davis, 46, said he wants to use the office as a bully pulpit, traveling outside Richmond to present the GOP agenda to voters.
The state lawmaker, who owns a telecommunications management firm, says the lieutenant governor should be a stronger advocate for business innovation, a role that is possible as a board member for the state Economic Development Partnership. The lieutenant governor sits on the boards for the state tourism authority and several other advisory committees.
Davis said he’d use his own money to travel outside Virginia to lure companies to the state.
“The lieutenant governor, constitutionally, doesn’t have the responsibility to that,” he said. “But I’m not interested in what the state constitution says I can’t do. I’m interested in what the constitution doesn’t say I can do.”
Davis and one of his closest competitors, former state delegate Timothy D. Hugo (R-Fairfax), clashed last week over a Hugo mailer that used a photo of the Virginia Beach delegate at an LGBTQ pride festival and characterized him as too liberal. An anonymous text sent to convention delegates shortly after went further, calling Davis “a gay Democrat” while soliciting support for Hugo. Hugo said the text wasn’t from him or his campaign and called it “ridiculous and offensive.”
Hugo, 58, was the third-highest-ranking Republican in the House before he lost his seat in 2019, giving him some cachet with GOP delegates. He says he’ll use the seat to advance the party’s conservative agenda and rebuild Virginia’s economy after the coronavirus pandemic.
In response to an interview request, he sent a statement saying he wants “to get us back to being the number one state in the nation for businesses and jobs by pursuing a common sense conservative agenda of lower taxes, less regulations and limited government.”
Former delegate Winsome Sears (R-Norfolk) said she would help shepherd GOP legislation to the governor’s desk. A one-term delegate during the early 2000s who now owns an appliance and plumbing repair company, Sears said she hopes to persuade the General Assembly to hold some public meetings outside of Richmond.
“I want people to see how government works because otherwise it’s not going to be America,” said Sears, 57, whose family emigrated from Jamaica.
Lance Allen, a national security company executive in Fauquier County, said he would forgo the lieutenant governor’s salary. Allen, 33, said he would work to build coalitions around, among other issues, gun owners’ rights and increasing teachers’ salaries.
He would also travel across the state, he said, to answer questions about legislation and help residents develop local solutions to their problems.
“It’s the perfect position to be able to help drive the conversation for what the priorities of the commonwealth should be, and you’re also the perfect person to go back out to the people and talk to them,” Allen said.
Puneet Ahluwalia, a political and business consultant in Fairfax County, said as lieutenant governor he would push to end organized labor inside public schools, expand broadband access and loosen regulations on small businesses.
Born in India, Ahluwalia, 55, says he is a bridge builder in an era of increasingly divisive politics.
“Both sides don’t talk to each other,” he said. “We need to find ways to mend fences and work for the people of Virginia.”
Maeve Rigler, a lawyer who owns a financial consulting company in Fairfax, said she also sees the role as that of an advocate. Her chief causes are to fight for voter ID requirements and for public funds to be used for parents to home-school their kids or send them to private or charter schools.
Rigler, 66, said she also wants to champion small businesses in the state that have struggled to compete against large corporations.
“I know how to fight and I know how to get things done,” said Rigler, a product of an abusive home who set out on her own at 16.
The six Democratic candidates vow, among other things, to spearhead efforts to fight climate change, increase access to affordable health care and further overhaul the state’s criminal justice system by banning mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines.
A recent poll by Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center for Civic Leadership showed that 64 percent of Democrats surveyed were unsure who they want as lieutenant governor.
Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) garnered the most support in that poll, with 12 percent. He has also led in fundraising, thanks in large part to out-of-state donors connected to Muslim advocacy groups.
Rasoul, a business and social enterprise consultant, has laid out a policy agenda that includes expanding prekindergarten programs to 3-year-olds, creating a drug price affordability board and banning corporate political donations.
To get there, he said, he will focus on “capacity building” across the state, asking state legislators to partner in “you write the bill” workshops in their districts that address local needs. Rasoul, 39, who runs a leadership PAC for prospective Democratic candidates, said he’d also work to broaden his party’s imprint in the state.
“I want to do the best that I can as the next lieutenant governor,” Rasoul said. “Searching and digging down deeper as to how I can use my platform to help as many Virginians as possible.”
Del. Hala S. Ayala (D-Prince William) has seen her profile rise following endorsements last month from Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and the two top leaders in the House of Delegates. After two terms, Ayala, 48, is not seeking reelection to her House seat.
She recently shared a plan to push legislators to boost affordable health care in the state by further expanding Medicaid, putting price caps on some medications and increasing access to telehealth in rural areas. Another plan would pursue a host of new gun safety measures.
Ayala, who identifies as Afro-Latina, Lebanese and Irish, said she would use the connections she made while serving as a chief deputy whip in the House to get those proposals made into laws.
“Your word means a lot in Richmond, and people have trusted me,” she said. “I want to be the last woman in the room with the governor, whoever she or he may be, to talk about these policies and our successes.”
Del. Mark Levine (D-Alexandria) says he is more able to commit all his time to being lieutenant governor after a lucrative law career that allowed him to stop working.
Levine, 54, said he wants to become an ombudsman-like figure for Virginians, traveling the state to explain the significance of pending legislation, and learn about problems requiring new policies and those that simply need a phone call from the lieutenant governor to a relevant state agency.
The openly gay lawmaker has also developed a legislative agenda — dealing with climate change, systemic racism and gun violence — that he says he’ll advance using his experience as a former deputy House whip. He would also push to increase the lieutenant governor’s salary, to take effect after he leaves office — a measure that he says would allow future lieutenant governors to fully commit themselves to the position.
“I want to make it like the vice president of the United States,” Levine said about the scope of the office. “I really hope to set the model.”
Norfolk City Council member Andria P. McClellan says she would bring an outside-of-Richmond perspective — anchored in her experience in dealing with climate change-related problems in the Hampton Roads area and a professional background in technological development that includes founding two start-up companies.
Among other policy goals, McClellan, 51, wants Virginia to prepare more to take advantage of emerging industries, particularly clean energy. Also, the lieutenant governor should be in regular dialogue with Virginia municipalities to better coordinate solutions to problems, McClellan said, citing the shaky start to the coronavirus vaccine rollout.
“I’m the only candidate who brings that knowledge of how cities and counties and towns work,” she said. “Oftentimes, you see well-intentioned state laws that are passed that are basically unfunded mandates for the localities, and that’s a real burden.”
Sean Perryman, the former head of the NAACP’s Fairfax chapter, said he would champion policy objectives in the General Assembly, the media and around the state.
In particular, Perryman said, he would push for criminal justice reforms and broadband access, arguing that his background as an attorney focusing on technology and an advocate for social justice make him uniquely suited for those causes.
“With what’s going on across the country and across the commonwealth with police violence and trying to figure out what we look like coming out of this pandemic, someone like me, with my background, can really do something with this position,” Perryman, 35, said.
Xavier Warren, a federal grant writing consultant in Arlington County, said he would leverage the office to secure more federal funding for Virginia schools, hospitals and workforce development — part of his plan to help the state rebuild after the pandemic. He vows to be a stronger voice on the boards the lieutenant governor sits on to attract more tourism dollars and businesses to the state.
A native of Danville who has also been a National Football League agent, Warren, 32, said he brings a broader perspective on the concerns of Virginians.
“We are in the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression,” he said. “My focus is to be a full-time lieutenant governor to make sure we have a full economic recovery.”
Political analysts say candidates for lieutenant governor usually make lofty promises, what Farnsworth called “getting your Christmas tree to shine brighter than those of your rivals.”
Only a few have had an actual impact, analysts say. Kaine had a strong relationship with Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) when he was governor. Lt. Gov. Bill Bolling (R) was made “chief jobs creation officer” by Gov. Bob McDonnell (R) in 2010.
On the whole, the lieutenant governor’s ability to effect change has been limited, said Quentin Kidd, director of the Wason Center.
“The only leverage the lieutenant governor would ever have is the situation where there is a tie in the Senate chamber,” Kidd said. “Until Virginia changes its constitution, the job is simply to break tie votes, preside over the Senate and, then, to wait for the governor to not be able to govern.”