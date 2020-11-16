The charges against Lucas drew outrage from her political allies, who called the accusations payback for the veteran legislator’s work to rein in police abuses.

They were filed in August, after weeks of heated protests around the country sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in late May.

As those demonstrations spread through Virginia, Confederate statues and monuments — including the one in Portsmouth — became a focal point for protests.

Lucas, the first Black woman to serve as president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate, was part of a crowd that gathered June 10 outside the monument, a granite obelisk commemorating the deaths of Confederate soldiers from Portsmouth and surrounding Norfolk County.

Lucas appeared on video taken by police telling officers that June day saying they could not arrest the demonstrators, who she said were about to paint the monument.

In the video, Lucas suggested that then-City Manager Lydia Pettis Patton would back up her claim.

Greene announced warrants for Lucas and her co-defendants — including three local public defenders and three representatives of the Portsmouth NAACP — the day before the senator was due to join other lawmakers in Richmond for a special session of the General Assembly.

On the day she was served, Lucas called the charges “an unnecessary nuisance.”

“But you know what? I will be vindicated,” she said.

Lucas did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Monday. Neither did her attorney in the criminal case, Del. Don L. Scott Jr. (D-Portsmouth).

The Confederate monument has since been removed from its location.

Greene was placed on administrative leave in early September, after several Democratic elected officials, including Gov. Ralph Northam (D), expressed their outrage over the warrants. City officials said at the time that action was taken because of an investigation into Greene’s personnel file and not the controversy over the charges.

On Monday, Greene said she planned to file a wrongful termination suit against the city, alleging that she was being pushed out for political reasons.

“We want to make sure that this cycle ends, and that law enforcement is able to continue to protect the community and continue to enforce the law without interference from political leaders,” Greene said during a short news conference outside Portsmouth City Hall.