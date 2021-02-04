Several major issues are on the legislative agenda, including measures related to the coronavirus pandemic and Democratic initiatives to abolish the death penalty and legalize marijuana. Democrats had suggested that Northam (D) could simply extend the session to get all that done, and had plotted its schedule accordingly.
Friday is “crossover day,” traditionally the midpoint of a session, when each chamber must wrap up work on its own legislation and turn to bills produced by the other chamber.
Without Northam’s action, lawmakers would have had less than a week to tackle more than three weeks’ worth of bills.
Northam did not set a time limit on the special session, but lawmakers said they expect to keep to a traditional schedule and wrap up by the end of the month. The part-time legislature meets for 60 days during even-numbered years.