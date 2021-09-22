Vaccine mandates for school staff and teachers have higher support in parts of the commonwealth where vaccination or testing requirements have been put in place, such as Fairfax, Arlington and Loudoun counties. Almost 9 in 10 Virginians in the D.C. suburbs support requiring teachers and staff to be vaccinated, compared with about two-thirds in the Northern Virginia exurbs as well as in the region from Richmond to eastern parts of the state. Six in 10 Virginians support school vaccine mandates in the Tidewater area, as do 56 percent in central and western Virginia.