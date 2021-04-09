For a state party that has won national acclaim for breaking new ground, the embrace of the tried-and-true McAuliffe brand seems like a throwback. After all, Virginia Democrats have a diverse set of candidates to choose from in the June 8 primary. Two offer the chance to make history by becoming the first Black woman to govern any state.

And diversity was the lesson many Democratic officials said they learned from the embarrassing scandals that rocked Virginia’s executive branch in 2019.

In one week that year, all three of Richmond’s top Democrats faced calls for resignation. Northam first apologized for, then disavowed, a blackface photo from his 1984 medical school yearbook page, before admitting that he darkened his face for a dance contest that same year.

Then Attorney General Mark R. Herring apologized for darkening his face during a 1980 college party. And Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, only the second Black man elected statewide in Virginia, faced accusations from two women that he sexually assaulted them in separate incidents in the early 2000s.

Fairfax denied the charges and called for an investigation, but the matters remain unresolved.

With hypercharged issues of race and gender swirling around them, many Democratic leaders said, both then and now, that they thought the crisis showed one clear way forward:

“We really felt like in Virginia we had turned a corner and it was now time for a Black woman to be in leadership,” said Del. Lashrecse Aird (D-Petersburg), a member of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus.

Today, about half the members of that caucus have endorsed McAuliffe — though neither Aird nor caucus leader Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico) is endorsing any candidate.

In truth, the scandals helped ensure that McAuliffe never really surrendered power in the state party. He was among the first to call for both Northam and Fairfax to resign. When Northam was politically crippled in 2019, McAuliffe came to the rescue during crucial elections for every seat in the General Assembly, campaigning and flexing his prodigious fundraising powers, much like a surrogate governor. And Democrats rode an anti-Trump wave to make unexpected gains, seizing majorities in the legislature for the first time in a generation.

It’s those gains that Democrats are anxious to protect this year, when all 100 seats in the House of Delegates are on the Nov. 2 ballot, along with governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Northam, like all Virginia governors, is prohibited by the state constitution from seeking a second consecutive term.

In a normal election year, Fairfax might be seen as the favorite to succeed Northam — the lieutenant governor job being a traditional steppingstone, as it was for Northam. But while Fairfax is running, he has raised few resources and continues to work to clear his name.

Instead it’s McAuliffe who is positioning himself as the de facto successor to Northam in a field that also includes state Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (Richmond), former delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy (Prince William) and Del. Lee J. Carter (Manassas).

Most elected party members are loath to say anything publicly about McAuliffe that might sound negative because of his powerful position. But tensions bubbled to the surface Tuesday in an extraordinary scene at the first televised debate featuring the five Democratic gubernatorial candidates.

Held on the campus of historically Black Virginia State University in Petersburg, the debate was heavy on topics of social justice and racial equity. Near the end, the candidates discussed the need for police reform to avoid tragedies like the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Saying he was “speaking truth to power,” Fairfax mentioned McAuliffe’s demand that he resign over the assault allegations.

“He treated me like George Floyd. He treated me like Emmett Till,” he said, referring to the Black teenager lynched in Mississippi in 1955. “No due process. Immediately assumed my guilt.”

Though Fairfax later explained that he was referring to a “rush to judgment” that plagues a spectrum of racist actions from the horrific to the routine, he drew swift condemnation from many quarters for the remarks. Many, including Black leaders, were outraged that he had compared himself to victims who were brutally killed.

McAuliffe’s camp declined to respond, but the spectacle showed the odd dynamics of the contest: a Black man criticized for race-tinged remarks, the White front-runner above the fray.

Two days later, when Northam threw his weight behind McAuliffe with the House Speaker, House majority leader and president pro tempore of the Senate by his side, McClellan called a hasty news conference in Richmond.

Standing before a statue of Maggie Walker, the nation’s first Black woman to charter a bank, McClellan struggled to be heard over passing traffic.

“Virginians are not looking backwards,” she said, “they’re looking forwards.”

McAuliffe has little patience for questions about the racial dynamics of the contest, pointing to his record of job creation and expanding access to health care for all Virginians. “His record, ability to deliver results, and vision for the future have earned him the support of hundreds of Virginia leaders, including deep and overwhelming support from Black leaders, and Terry is incredibly proud of this strong and diverse coalition,” campaign manager Chris Bolling said.

Some Black Democrats say skin color has nothing to do with their pick for governor.

“It would make no difference who was in this race. I’ve known Terry for decades, I know he can deliver,” said McAuliffe supporter Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), who as president pro tem of the Senate is arguably the most powerful Black woman in Virginia’s history.

But Democrats nationwide have wrestled with the fact that Black women have long been the stalwart base of the party but have historically been shut out of positions of leadership.

“Women of color — African American women specifically — are often the people in the party who do the heavy lifting, the backbone of the party, getting people out to vote and talking about the issues,” said Phyllis J. Randall, the first African American to chair the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors. She endorsed McClellan, who has served in state government since 2006.

“It does seem strange to me that when you have a person as qualified as Jennifer McClellan to be governor, there are not more people lining up behind her,” Randall said.

“It’s sad to watch, but it’s the old guard — they see that there’s a shift and a tide changing... and they’re just trying to hold onto that power one more time,” said Del. Josh Cole (D-Stafford), who is serving as Carroll Foy’s campaign chairman.

Bob Holsworth, a longtime Richmond political analyst, said he’s struck in particular by how many Black mayors around the state have come out for McAuliffe — including in Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth, Norfolk and Richmond.

“There is a certain kind of conservative pragmatism that says, he’s won before, he can win again. That you’re better off with a proven candidate,” Holsworth said. Democrats might be particularly cautious this year, which is the first time they’ll have to test their newfound dominance without having Donald Trump in the White House to motivate blue voters.

Northam’s political adviser, Mark Bergman, essentially cast the governor’s endorsement of McAuliffe in pragmatic terms: “The governor feels that ... progress could be washed away if we don’t win in this November’s election, so having a proven vote-getter, a proven candidate is good for the party and good for our ability to hold the majority in the House,” Bergman said.

He pointed out that Northam also endorsed Del. Jerrauld “Jay” Jones (D-Norfolk) for attorney general over Herring, the incumbent.

Jones, who is Black, said winning Northam’s nod was noteworthy.

“He endorsed a young, Black state legislator seeking to be the state’s chief law enforcement officer. I think that is important and symbolic and is lifting up voices that have traditionally been left out,” Jones said.

James E. “JJ” Minor III, the head of the Richmond branch of the NAACP, credited McAuliffe with building genuine connections with Black communities — attending Black churches, knocking on doors. “Not just during the campaign — he was doing it for the whole four years he was governor,” Minor said.

And he praised McAuliffe’s efforts as governor to restore voting rights for hundreds of thousands of convicted felons — a disproportionate number of whom were Black.

Even Democrats who privately grumble at McAuliffe getting into the race credit him for that effort, and worry that his popularity is hard to counter as long as support for any other nominee is divided among multiple qualified alternatives.

“With three candidates that are seeking to get the Black vote against a White previous governor who does well with Black voters and Black elected officials, it is a real challenge,” said one Democratic official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive party matters.

That official lamented that none of the three Black candidates was willing to unite behind a single challenger who might be able to face McAuliffe head-to-head.

Carroll Foy has been the most aggressive about trying to cast it as a two-person race for the nomination, but polling has suggested that she and McClellan suffer from limited statewide name recognition. Campaign insiders acknowledge that Fairfax stands out as the clear second behind McAuliffe in polls, but many Democrats say they’re leery of the risk that goes with the unresolved accusations against him.

That leaves them wringing hands in private that the others are highly qualified politicians but not ideal candidates — with worries that McClellan doesn’t show enough fire and Carroll Foy, who stepped down from her second term in the legislature to run for governor, doesn’t have enough experience.

“Can these two Black women get elected when competing with the Republicans? I’m not so confident with that,” said a Black Democratic official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to handicap the race.

Republicans have been mired in their own dysfunction, squabbling internally over how to stage a convention on May 8 to choose a nominee from a field of eight candidates.

Many Democrats say that despite some internal tension, they’re generally happy with their slate of qualified candidates.

“To a person outside of Virginia, I could see them scratching their head” at the dynamics of the party’s nominating contest, said Del. Jeff Bourne (D-Richmond). As a member of the Black Caucus who has endorsed McClellan, he said he felt dismayed at the sight of his party’s leaders lining up behind McAuliffe.