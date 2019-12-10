Herring, a potential Democratic candidate for governor next year, organized the all-day summit inside the state Capitol to build more support for those bills. He also wants to lay a foundation for regulating the drug for legal consumption.

Both moves, he argues, would keep people from being saddled with criminal convictions in Virginia that blockthem from finding good jobs or qualifying for loans. Legalization also would offer pot users a safer choice amid worries over increasingly powerful strains of the drug sold on the streets leading to overdoses, Herring said in an interview Tuesday.

“Criminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana is not working in Virginia,” he said, citing state statistics that show the number of marijuana-related arrests have tripled since 1999 to nearly 30,000 last year, with people of color disproportionately affected.

“I have seen and heard so many examples of how an arrest for marijuana possession and conviction can limit someone’s opportunities in so many ways,” Herring said.

Momentum has been building around the country for regulated pot use. States like Colorado, which last year collected $1.1 billion in taxes generated from its marijuana market, usethe extra revenue to boost spending for schools or fix roads.

In all, nearly 30 states have passed decriminalization laws, while 11 now consider marijuana a legal drug, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures umbrella organization.

A 2014 law approved by District of Columbia voters allows residents to grow and possess small amounts of pot in their homes. But they can’t legally buy it, and the city can’t tax marijuana sales because of a federal budget provision that prohibits the District from enacting or enforcing legalization laws — an obstacle House Democrats hope to strip away.

Maryland treats both the public use of marijuana and possession of less than 10 grams of the drug as civil offenses, punishable by a fine of as much as $500. The state legalized marijuana for medical use in 2013.

A bipartisan group of Maryland lawmakers worked this year to craft legislation for 2020 that would legalize the drug, but its leaders concluded they need more time to work out the regulatory and taxing details. They estimate a marijuana industry in Maryland would generate as much as $200 million per year in tax revenue — a drop in the bucket for officials who had hoped legalization would help pay for a plan to boost school spending by $4 billion.

“It’s not this huge boon that people think it is,” said Del. Kathleen M. Dumais (D-Montgomery), one of the co-chairs of the bipartisan work group. But, she added, “If people are using it, it’s something that we should be regulating to make sure it’s a safe product.”

Democrats in Virginia are also unsure of how best to pursue more relaxed marijuana laws.

The state is preparing to roll out a program next year to allow residents to buy medical cannabis oil at five state-approved dispensaries, operating under a measure approved in 2017.

Democratic lawmakers formed the Cannabis Caucus earlier this year. But its co-chair, Sen. David W. Marsden (D-Fairfax), said he’s not yet ready to support legalizing marijuana — a potentially volatile idea that most Republicans oppose.

Marsden said he wants to focus first on ensuring that the cannabis oil program is well-run, while working to pass legislation that would eliminate criminal penalties related to possession of marijuana, without still disproportionately harming people of color.

“If, instead of arrests, you just replace it with civil penalties, the same people are going to be impacted,” Marsden said. “I think we have to put some thought in this.”

The summit planned for Wednesday will help in that regard because it will include insights from law enforcement experts and officials from Colorado and Illinois who have worked to implement marijuana laws there, he said.

Like Herring, other Democrats who planned to attend the event view it as a step toward legalizing marijuana altogether, though several agreed they would like to be cautious about doing so.

“When we move to legalization, we need to make sure that there is a distribution system that works, that there’s not a black market, that the product is kept away from children and that the taxing is well-thought-out,” said Sen. Adam P. Ebbin (D-Alexandria), who has introduced a decriminalization bill that, among other things, would allow people convicted of marijuana possession to have their records expunged.

Del. Stephen E. Heretick (D-Portsmouth), another Cannabis Caucus co-chair, said he will introduce legislation to establish a regulatory scheme for marijuana growers, manufacturers and retailers, with a goal of pursuing actual legalization within five years.

A version of that bill died in committee last year, he said.

“I don’t think Virginia is ready for full legalization at this point, but what I do hope to accomplish is to at least have conversations about what makes for good policy in Virginia,” Heretick said.

Jeff Ryer, a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment (R-James City), said GOP leaders generally support reducing criminal penalties for marijuana possession. For example, a 2017 law that won overwhelming GOP support stopped the state from penalizing people convicted of pot possession by suspending their driver’s licenses for as many as six months.

Under GOP leadership, “a lot of things have been done to change the focus to treatment,” Ryer said.

Dana Schrad, executive director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, said an emphasis on getting marijuana users to seek treatment is most easily done if the alternative to treatment is potential jail time. She called decriminalizing marijuana possession “a slippery slope,” though her organization is open to supporting some versions of reduced criminal penalties.

The law enforcement group opposeslegalization, arguing that, among other things, it could lead to more driving under the influence of marijuana — particularly as more potent strains of the drug enter the legal market.

“What’s being sold out there is much stronger than when I was in college many years ago,” Schrad said.

Erin Cox contributed to this report.