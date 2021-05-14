Many viruses can cause smell loss, and the covid-19 mechanism is not completely understood. In the early stages of the disease, it seems to result from inflammation high in the nasal passages. But the virus also appears to affect cells that support olfactory receptors, causing long-term damage to the cells’ ability to regenerate, Doty said. There is controversy about whether the virus can infect the brain through those neural pathways, he said, but it appears unlikely.