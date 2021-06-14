The outside report also found that the state’s Office of Inspector General was justified in taking a look at the parole board’s behavior in the case, based on hotline complaints, but said the investigator who prepared the report was biased and did not use thorough practices.
The report recommends that the state fund a general counsel position to advise the inspector general’s office in future cases.
The findings provide support to the Northam administration and other Democratic leaders who have said that controversy over the parole board’s actions was being whipped up by Republicans with a political agenda.
“This report clearly repudiates unsubstantiated allegations repeatedly made by some legislators,” Northam said Monday in a written statement. He added that for the inspector general’s office to “maintain the public trust, it’s vital that investigators do their work in an impartial manner, without bias toward a conclusion, and that information presented in public reports is valid and verified. This report shows that clearly did not happen in this case.”
But GOP officials have said all along that the outside investigation was designed to be favorable for the administration, because it was limited in scope to only the single case and to the actions of the Office of the Inspector General instead of the actions of the parole board.
“Instead of focusing the investigation to get to the bottom of the Parole Board scandal, this report will do nothing more than make the State Inspector General’s Office the scapegoat in this ongoing catastrophe,” Sen. Mark Obenshain (R-Harrisonburg) tweeted ahead of the report’s release.
Citing a steady stream of leaks of internal deliberations from the inspector general’s office, Republicans have charged that the parole board acted improperly in a host of cases last year in which violent felons were granted release.
The outside investigation was conducted by the law firm Nixon Peabody and funded by $250,000 set aside earlier this year by the General Assembly.
At the heart of the case was the decision last year to grant parole to Vincent Martin, who had been in prison for 40 years for murdering a Richmond police officer. The state inspector general’s office found that the state parole board had failed to follow policy in carrying out the decision, including failure to notify family members of the victim and other interested parties within the time frame set out in state law.
The inspector general’s office released a six-page report on July 28, 2020, that Republicans immediately cited to call for further investigation and insist that the parole board was out of control. Other versions of the report leaked out to the media, including a 13-page draft version that outlined even more serious violations by the board.
Northam’s chief of staff, Clark Mercer, summoned the inspector general to a meeting to discuss the report, telling them that he thought that investigators had been politically manipulated and had mischaracterized the parole board’s actions. Mercer later publicly accused the lead investigator of bias.
That meeting later led to accusations that the Northam administration was trying to limit what was contained in the inspector general’s report. But the Nixon Peabody team found that Mercer and the Northam administration had no role in shaping or editing the inspector general’s report.
“Reports subsequently disseminated through the media containing unsubstantiated allegations were simply drafts,” the Nixon Peabody findings state. “There was an extensive internal editing and review process, through which OSIG determined that certain allegations proposed in earlier drafts were not supported by the evidence and should be deleted.”
Nixon Peabody also found that the lead investigator for the inspector general, Jennifer Moschetti, was “most likely … impaired by bias and that this bias likely had an impact on the OSIG Parole Board Report.”
The Nixon Peabody report cites several internal emails that it said illustrated Moschetti’s bias against the idea of Martin being released from prison, when her role was not intended to go into the substance of the parole board’s actions, only its procedures. In one email, Moschetti criticized public comments by then-parole board chairwoman Adrienne Bennett, saying that they “don’t sit well with me. To me they are providing evidence that this person should not be released.”
Moschetti at one point filed a lawsuit against the state seeking whistleblower protection, but withdrew the suit after being fired from her job last year.
The Nixon Peabody report also accused the inspector general’s office of failing to adequately supervise the investigation and ensuring that good interview and investigative techniques were being followed.