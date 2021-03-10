Dowdy’s usual perch at Post 1, at the lone drive-in entrance to the square at Ninth and Grace streets, made him one of the agency’s “most visible” officers, the Capitol Police said.

That was no accident. Dowdy had the relaxed but professional personality to mix well with everyone who crossed his path, officials said — from the powerful politicians and lobbyists who crisscrossed the square multiple times a day to the lost out-of-towners looking for directions.

“This is the seat of government. It oozes power,” Capitol Police spokesman Joe Macenka said. “People come here, and they don’t know where to park, they don’t know what door to go in. It can be intimidating. And Buddy was the guy who could break everything down for you, get you relaxed. That was just his nature. He was the perfect person to have out there.”

An outdoorsman who often kayaked the James River with his son, Wilson, Dowdy rarely needed a sick day, but he encountered a health problem unrelated to covid-19 that kept him out of work in recent weeks, Macenka said. Dowdy began showing symptoms of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus late last week and was soon hospitalized. By Monday, he was on a ventilator. He died Tuesday.

Dowdy’s death, which the agency announced Tuesday night, prompted an outpouring on Twitter from elected officials, lobbyists and ordinary citizens, including employees at nearby VCU Medical Center who got to know him as they walked across the square on the way to work.

“Buddy was the highlight of my walk to work at the hospital everyday,” one woman tweeted.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) tweeted that he and first lady Pam Northam were “devastated,” calling Dowdy one of the “friendliest officers on Capitol Square.”

In another tweet, former governor Terry McAuliffe (D) called Dowdy “a legend of our Commonwealth’s Capitol. 30+ years of keeping Virginians safe..and always with a bright smile. Another life taken from us by COVID-19. Hits hard.”

Praise also came from House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) and her predecessor, Del. Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights).

“Buddy and I started at the Capitol around the same time, and each day I saw him over the past thirty two years, he brightened my day,” Cox said in a written statement. “I will fondly remember his friendly smile and the many conversations we had as we passed each other on Capitol Square.”

In addition to his son, Dowdy leaves behind his wife, Cheryl.

Dowdy was 27 when he joined the Capitol Police in July 1987. He became a master officer in 2017 and served as a field training officer, mentoring new graduates from the training academy. He also was a member of the Capitol Police honor guard, a unit that was especially busy in 2018, as the agency, formed in Jamestown in 1618 to protect colonial Gov. George Yeardley, celebrated its 400th anniversary.