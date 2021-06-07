Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
Virginia is one of only two states electing a new governor in 2021; the other is New Jersey. The results of the Old Dominion’s gubernatorial race, which is shaping up to be one of the most expensive in its history, could set the tone for the national political landscape heading into the 2022 midterm elections, political analysts say.
In particular, the turnout and enthusiasm at the polls Tuesday could signal whether Democrats in Virginia — and elsewhere — can maintain their recent gains without having President Donald Trump as a foil in the White House.
Former governor Terry McAuliffe, who served from 2014 to 2018, is hoping to mount a rare comeback and become the second Virginia governor since the Civil War to win two terms. He faces a broad array of competitors in the primary, including former delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy (Prince William); state Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan; Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, only the second African American elected statewide in Virginia; and Del. Lee J. Carter (Manassas), a self-proclaimed socialist.
If elected, McAuliffe, who has led in fundraising, endorsements and polling, would face off against the Republican nominee, Glenn Youngkin, a private equity executive and political newcomer who has been endorsed by Trump.
Just after the polls opened at 6 a.m., Steven Straughn, 57, arrived at Antietam Elementary School in Woodbridge to vote for McAuliffe for governor. “He was good for us last time,” said Straughn, a retired UPS driver.
He added that he would vote for Del. Hala S. Ayala (D-Prince William) for lieutenant governor and Del. Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones (D-Norfolk) for attorney general — both endorsed by Gov. Ralph Northam (D). Straughn said he wanted to align himself with the governor: “[Northam] is backing [Jones] so I’m going to try to stick with that party,” he said.
Also early to the polls was Gwendolyn Ware, 58, who picked Foy for governor, pointing to her desire to “make a difference for all.”
“Sometimes people of color are left out. She wants to make a difference for everybody,” said Ware, who, like Foy, is Black.
Ware voted for Del. Mark H. Levine (D-Alexandria) for lieutenant governor, citing his vows to get guns off Virginia streets, and chose Herring for attorney general. “He’s done well for a while, so I’m going to keep him there,” she said of Herring.
