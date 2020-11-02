“It’s a bit surreal,” said Brian Cannon, executive director of a group called Fair Maps VA that has spent more than $2 million supporting the measure. “It’s something that was not even considered a long shot back in 2015, and here we are on the precipice.”

Under current law, every 10 years the governor and General Assembly decide the map for congressional and state legislative districts. The amendment would create a panel of eight citizens and eight legislators, with an even split between Democrats and Republicans. If the group is deadlocked, the state Supreme Court would step in, as is the case now.

Cannon says a fully independent redistricting commission would be preferable, but isn’t currently feasible. Virginia law requires a proposed constitutional amendment to be approved in the General Assembly for two consecutive years before going to the voters — lawmakers would have to vote twice to give up all say in how districts are drawn.

“It’s not everything reformers want,” he said. “As a former high school government teacher, it’s probably a B, B-plus kind of reform; it’s not an A. I wish it was. But we’re getting an F right now.”

Virginia’s current maps were drawn by special master after federal courts repeatedly found that maps drawn by Virginia Republicans unconstitutionally packed Black voters into a handful of districts.

Republicans advanced the amendment last year, just before Democrats won full control of state government. It was subsequently revised and passed by Democrats.

But Democratic lawmakers are sharply divided on the proposal. The state party is officially opposed, but both Democratic U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark R. Warner support it. Most Democrats in the state House of Delegates opposed the measure; most Democratic state senators voted for it.

Most Republicans in the General Assembly favor the measure. But public opinion on the amendment does not fall neatly along party lines. In an October Washington Post-Schar School poll, likely Democratic voters were more likely to support the amendment than Republicans, at 59 percent to 38 percent. Self-described independents were also largely in favor, with 58 percent backing the change. (Virginians do not register by party.)

Overall about half of likely voters, 51 percent, said they would back the amendment; 32 percent planned to oppose it and 17 percent had no opinion.

Margaret Dinunzio, 61, a Republican who voted early in Arlington County, said she was staunchly against the amendment.

“I just don’t think it’s a good idea to keep changing things,” Dinunzio said. “I think America is good the way it is and I don’t want things to change.”

But Chris Doyle, 65, who voted for former vice president Joe Biden and the other Democrats on the ballot, said she supported the measure.

“There’s often too much political power involved in redistricting, and it’s unfair” regardless of which party is in control, said Doyle, who had dropped off her ballot at an early-voting center in Fairfax County. “Having a bipartisan committee is a good thing.”

Republicans have not won a statewide race in Virginia in the past decade, and some Democrats say the amendment gives them too much leverage.

“I expect if the Republicans don’t get exactly what they want they will block it,” said Del. Marcus Simon (D-Fairfax), who has proposed an alternative commission made entirely of citizens. “Democrats will do what we often do, which is capitulate.”

Simon proposed his own commission that Cannon argues would effectively allow Democrats to control the process.

“I’m personally a Democrat and I remember 2008, thinking Democrats were permanently in charge of the country … and then 2010 the pendulum swung back pretty hard,” he said. “For my Democratic friends who think the good times are here forever, that seems pretty naive.”