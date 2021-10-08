The structure of the commission, created last year under a voter-passed amendment to the state constitution, lends itself to stalemate: four lawmakers and four citizens from each of the two major parties.
Over the summer, the divided commission decided to hire two sets of legal advisers — one Democratic, the other Republican — and two sets of map-drawing teams, also partisan.
With U.S. Census data delayed in its release this year, partly because of the coronavirus pandemic, the commission has been scrambling to meet deadlines for new maps.
The maps will be too late for this year’s elections in the House of Delegates, with early voting underway since Sept. 17 and Election Day on Nov. 2. That situation is the subject of a lawsuit underway in federal court that could wind up forcing the House to hold new elections next year under the new maps.
Preliminary data shows that Virginia’s population has grown about 7.9 percent since the last census in 2010, with growth concentrated in Northern Virginia and around Richmond and driven by people of color.
On Friday, the commission was continuing its review of draft maps produced by the two partisan teams of advisers. Under the redistricting amendment, the commission must produce new maps for public comment by Tuesday.
Commissioners have tussled over how to determine whether districts are “packed” with minorities, which would be unconstitutional. Virginia has had several of its political maps thrown out by federal courts in recent years on the grounds that they were racially gerrymandered.
The new commission has rolled out several sample maps for public comment, and on Friday were set to take a vote on picking two to move forward with.
Co-chair Greta Harris, who is a Democratic appointee, proposed voting on a House of Delegates map that was initially drawn by Republicans and a new Senate map that was drawn by Democrats.
Republican lawmakers on the panel objected to the Senate map, which they said was a new version that had not yet been subject to public comment. They suggested voting instead on a different set of maps.
Both votes failed, at which point Harris — who has voiced concerns throughout the process about partisan paralysis — said she was finished trying.
The commission took a recess, and when members returned, several Democrats moved to adjourn for the day to regroup. When that motion failed, Harris and two other citizen members appointed by Democrats — James Abrenio of Fairfax and Brandon Christopher Hutchins of Virginia Beach — walked out of the meeting. Without a quorum, the panel had to adjourn.
There was confusion Friday night about Harris’s status, with some members believing she had stepped down. In an email, Harris said she did not resign, but had simply left the meeting along with other citizen members.
Before leaving, though, Harris wished the Virginia Supreme Court well in drawing the new maps.
Under the law, if the commission fails to agree on a map, or if the General Assembly fails to approve it, the task falls to the state’s high court.
“I think there’s a lack of trust and I think it’s not misplaced,” Simon said later in an interview. “The Democratic citizen [members] expressed repeatedly that they don’t think the Republican legislators are operating in good faith.”
But state Sen. William M. Stanley Jr. (R-Franklin) said that was “completely false and unjustified … Sometimes we don’t all get our way, and that’s how we find compromise.”
Stanley had urged the panel to keep trying to work through its disagreements. In an interview Friday evening, he acknowledged that time was running out.
“I don’t believe anything is over until it’s over, so I still hold out hope,” he said. “We have until the clock runs out, it seems, on midnight Monday.”
Simon said that if the effort falls to the high court, it would probably take a little over three weeks for the justices to retain mapmakers and get the process started.