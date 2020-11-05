But Piper said nothing is amiss: Individual voter histories on the state website are not updated for several days after localities certify their election results. The deadline for certification is Nov. 10.

AD

The explanation has not satisfied some voters, who started calling state and registrar’s offices as early as Tuesday night.

AD

The online warnings follow an unprecedented election in Virginia, where eased early-voting rules and concerns the spread of the coronavirus in crowded polling places led a majority of voters to cast their ballots before Election Day. Democrats were far more likely than Republicans to vote early, and that made for a whiplashing election night that left voters confused and, in some cases, suspicious.

Under the banner #WheresMyVote on Twitter and Facebook, individuals identifying themselves as Virginia voters described looking up their voter histories on the state website and finding no record that they cast a ballot in the election — proof, they argued, that their ballots were not counted. They urged other voters to look up their own records.

“Has your vote actually been counted? Double check now!! My ballot ‘was not found’ #whereismyvote,” Richmond resident Stephanie Casey posted on Facebook.

AD

AD

An interior designer who lives in the city’s historic Church Hill area, Casey saw a warning on Facebook, posted by a real estate agent she knows from the neighborhood. Casey, who voted a straight Republican ticket in a state that President Trump as of Thursday was losing by nine points, looked herself up on the state site and saw no record of her Tuesday vote on her voting history.

“I thought, ‘Oh, gosh, that’s strange,’ ” Casey said. “So then I shared [the real estate agent’s] post, which I guess was a share of somebody else’s post. And it’s kind of been going around from there.”

The state elections department turned to social media to try to quash the rumors, which Piper does not think is the result of any coordinated misinformation campaign.

Local elections officials said they have been inundated with phone calls and emails from voters who mistakenly believe that their vote has not been recorded.

AD

AD

“People are quite upset,” said Matt Wilson, deputy registrar in Prince William County. “However, uploading voter credit does not happen in 24 hours.”

The only ballots that will not be counted are the ones that have erroneous information on them or, in the case of mail-in ballots, that were not postmarked by Nov. 3 or do not arrive to local elections offices before the state’s deadline of noon Friday, officials said.

In Loudoun County, elections officials spent most of Thursday morning responding to voters who were accusing their office of fraudulent activity — to the point where the office posted a notice to its social media pages explaining how the process works.

AD

“I think people need to be assured that the system is working,” said Judy Brown, head of Loudoun’s elections office. “We count everything, no matter what. It doesn’t matter who you voted for.”

AD

Complicating matters is the “My ballot” portion of the elections website, which is meant to display a sample ballot for voters wanting to know which candidates will appear on their ballot before they get to the polls, Brown said. That function did not work after Tuesday, because there is no longer a pending election. So the message currently reads, “Ballot information not found.”

“The title on the particular space is confusing and misleading,” Brown said. “Of course, we know what it means. But we’re not the ones using it. It’s the general public that’s using it.”

AD

Brown said many voters also mistakenly believe that they can confirm on the state’s website that their vote was accurately recorded — meaning that, for instance, if they voted for Trump, the record would show that. But that level of detail has never been available in Virginia, because ballots are not tracked in that way, she said.

AD

Henrico County registrar Mark J. Coakley said he has gotten a steady stream of emails and a few calls from voters concerned about whether their vote was counted — starting around 11 p.m. on election night.

“It’s been going nonstop,” Coakley said, though it seemed to have slowed by Thursday morning.

Coakley said that he had heard the concern was being generated on social media but that he has generally avoided such sites as the county has wrestled with the issue of a batch of some 15,000 absentee votes that were inadvertently uncounted. That glitch was corrected Wednesday afternoon.

AD

Henrico County voters check in through electronic poll books, he said. At the end of election night, the chief of each polling place brings the poll books in and the information is uploaded into the state system.

Coakley said Henrico uploaded its voter data on Wednesday morning.

“If someone put their ballot into the voting scanner, that ballot counted,” he said.

AD

Amelia County director of elections Deborah B. Hathorn said she heard from “a handful” of voters on Wednesday and Thursday who were concerned that their votes had not been counted.

“As soon as I explain how the system works, it’s like, ‘Okay,’ ” Hathorn said.

All of the voters who called had seen references on social media that made them concerned, she said. The state Department of Elections sent an email to local registrars with language to help explain the process to voters, and Hathorn said that by Thursday morning the calls were slowing.

AD

“I am hearing that many registrars are getting these exact same questions,” she said.

Alexandria and Arlington voter registrars also have received inquiries from voters worried that the record of their votes did not turn up on the state website, but people calmed down after learning that the information does not appear until after certification.

AD

Casey, the Richmond voter, called the city registrar and was assured that her vote was counted and that “it would take a few days” before her voting history is updated on the state site. She said she’ll be fine if that turns out to be the case, but she still thinks any delay is odd, given modern technology.

“Why can’t it be instant?” she said. “Shouldn’t it all be linked? But I’m not a tech person, so who knows. . . . I just feel like it needs to show up at some point.”