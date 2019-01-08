Protesters hold signs as they turn their backs on a meeting of the Virginia State Air Quality Control Board in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. The board unanimously approved a plan to build a gas compressor station for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in an historically black community. (Steve Helber/AP)

RICHMOND -- Virginia regulators on Tuesday approved a permit for a natural gas compressor station in the historic African American community of Union Hill in Buckingham County, angering a crowd of opponents who vowed to keep fighting in protests and in court.

The state Air Pollution Control Board voted 4 to 0 on the basis of recommendation from staff of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and under heavy pressure from Dominion Energy, whose executives lined the front rows of the meeting room.

Dominion, Virginia’s most powerful utility, is leading a consortium of companies in building the $7 billion Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline, which needs the compressor station to keep the gas flowing across the state.

After the vote, hundreds of protesters who had packed the meeting in a hotel in Richmond erupted in angry chants of “Shame! Shame! Shame!” as board members filed out a side door.

“The world is dying because of decisions of people like you!” one man screamed.

Others sang the civil rights anthem, “We shall not be moved.”



Members of the Virginia State Air Quality Control Board, Chairman Richard Langford, second from right, Ignacia Moreno, right, William Ferguson, second from left, and Nicole Rovner, listen to a presentation during a board meeting in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (Steve Helber/AP)

About two dozen state troopers were in place for security. Dominion executives occupied two reserved rows in the front. Once presentations started, protesters quickly stood and turned their backs on officials making their case for the permit, and held aloft paper images of Gov. Ralph Northam’s face emblazoned with the words “Foul” and “Shut it Down.”

Opponents have called the decision to put the compressor in Union Hill a matter of environmental racism, and in recent weeks prominent environmentalists and celebrities - including former vice president Al Gore and actor Don Cheadle - have signed onto letters urging the state to oppose it.

Dominion, the state’s biggest corporate political donor, offered residents in the rural area a $5.1 million package of community improvements, including a new ambulance and community center, to help build support. The unusual offer won over some but also sparked angry divisions over the fate of the neighborhood, which was settled after the Civil War by free blacks and former slaves.

Dominion has said it needs to site the compressor in Union Hill because it must hook into an existing natural gas pipeline that runs through the area. The spot also provides a certain amount of land and has a willing seller, a combination of circumstances that Dominion said was rare.

The air board has repeatedly delayed voting on the compressor permit since taking up the matter last November. Tuesday’s vote came after extensive disagreement over the demographic makeup of the area around the proposed site.

Dominion and DEQ presented survey data based on broad Census information that claimed the area was sparsely populated and no more than 39 percent minority.

An anthropologist affiliated with the University of Virginia, however, submitted the results of several years of door-to-door research showing that about 200 people live within a one-mile radius of the site and that 83 percent of them are minorities.

The issue has been a political sore spot for Northam (D), drawing the ire of environmentalists who otherwise support his policies because he removed two members of the air board who were seen as opponents of the compressor station before they could vote. Northam has taken extensive campaign donations from Dominion - as have politicians of both parties in Virginia - and attended a political fundraiser with Dominion executives just days before Tuesday’s meeting.

As chairman Richard Langford began explaining why he would support the permit, several people began angrily shouting that they would stop the pipeline and Langford had police escort them out.

Environmental advocates said they intend to appeal Tuesday’s decision in federal court, partly on the basis that the state failed to consider accurate demographic data. State law calls for such projects not to have a disproportionate impact on vulnerable communities, such as minorities, the elderly or low-income residents.

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a natural gas project Dominion has planned with several corporate partners, would stretch 600 miles from West Virginia, across Virginia and into North Carolina. It is currently caught up in delays as federal judges have ruled that several permits were issued without full review.