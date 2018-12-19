Chad Oba, center right, of the Friends of Buckingham protests with others outside Dominion Energy’s offices in Charlottesville earlier this month. (Gregory S. Schneider/The Washington Post)

State regulators postponed a decision Wednesday on a permit for a controversial gas compressor station that Dominion Energy plans to build in a historic African American community in Buckingham County.

The decision marked the second time the State Air Pollution Control Board has delayed action, and it came as more than 100 protesters jammed the board meeting room, calling on its members to reject the permit.

Protesters, including clergy and environmentalists, say that locating the compressor station in tiny Union Hill amounted to environmental racism: The community was founded by former slaves and freedmen, and Dominion bought the compressor site from the white descendants of plantation owners.

The board voted 3 to 1 to delay consideration of the permit so the public could comment on new information about the demographics of the Union Hill area that was submitted to the state after the last public comment period closed.

It was not immediately clear when the board would schedule a new hearing, but members indicated they did not want a lengthy delay.

Opponents of the project were not sure what to make of the development.

“Well, I’m surprised,” said Greg Buppert, a lawyer from the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC). “We’ll have to evaluate the circumstances with regard to this new development.”

Chad Oba of the Friends of Buckingham protest group said, “I just feel like it’s another delay in a public process that has not served the public.”

A spokesman for Dominion seemed to take it in stride. “While we’re disappointed with the additional delay, we’re confident the Board will approve the permit after considering all of the facts,” Dominion spokesman Aaron Ruby said via email.

Crowds of protesters lined the street outside the downtown Richmond office building where the meeting was held, holding banners and chanting. Two men with a solar-powered van blared anti-pipeline music played on banjo and synthesizer. On Tuesday, activists held an all-night prayer vigil in Richmond.

More than 100 protesters packed into the meeting room and erupted into shouts of “No!” and “Betrayal!” when the board convened and immediately announced its intention to go into closed session. Capitol Police surrounded the audience.

The compressor station is a crucial component of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a $7 billion project stretching 600 miles from West Virginia through central Virginia and into North Carolina.

Dominion Energy is leading a consortium of companies in building the project, which has faced a string of setbacks in court challenges this year. Most recently, a panel of judges with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit last week rejected permits for the pipeline to cross the Appalachian Trail and two national forests.

The compressor station is necessary to keep the gas flowing through the pipeline. Near the geographic center of Virginia, the project has drawn widespread criticism because it would disrupt the historic African American community known as Union Hill. The area was settled shortly after the Civil War by freedmen and recently emancipated former slaves who had worked on nearby plantations.

The site is also near Yogaville, a major retreat for the study and practice of yoga, leading to an unlikely coalition of yogis and black Baptists who joined to fight the compressor station. In recent days, a letter calling on the state to halt the project over environmental justice concerns has been signed by a host of national celebrities, including Karenna Gore, the Rev. William Barber II, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and actors Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Ed Asner, Danny Glover and Alyssa Milano.

The project has caused divisions, though, with Dominion offering a $5.1 million “community investment package” to help build support among residents. The package includes building a community center, buying an ambulance and improving local 911 lines, and some residents have come to support the deal as a way to benefit from the situation.

Even the approval process has drawn controversy. The state air board was supposed to vote on the permit in early November, but several of the six members had questions about whether state regulators had actually reviewed its impact on the community. (A seventh board member recused himself.)

Instead of voting, the board delayed the matter for a month. Then, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) removed two board members whose terms had expired but who had been allowed to continue participating. Northam replaced them with two new appointees, leading to charges even from some longtime allies that he was tampering with the approval process to get a favorable result for Dominion, a major political donor.

Northam responded by saying the two new appointees would not take part in the vote, leaving four members to resolve the issue.

The board’s ruling could still be appealed. Because the matter involves a federally approved project, the case could go to the federal Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, according to the SELC’s Buppert. That court is the same body that has questioned many of the other pipeline permits.

Last week, the judges said the U.S. Forest Service “abdicated its responsibility” by failing to consider alternative routes that would have avoided the forests. They also ruled that the Forest Service has no authority to permit the pipeline to cross under the Appalachian Trail, finding that the National Park Service administers the trail.

The Park Service has said that it cannot grant permission for the crossing and that the pipeline builders would have to get an act of Congress. Environmental advocates hailed the judges’ ruling as a major setback for the project. Dominion pledged to take the matter to the full Fourth Circuit.

Federal judges have also found that permits affecting endangered species were awarded without proper review, and work on the full length of the pipeline was halted earlier this month while that case is being resolved.