Party and campaign officials spotted the torn tape Sunday morning as they gathered at the downtown Richmond Marriott to begin tallying votes from a nominating convention held the day before.
The discovery sent them into an investigative flurry that included interviewing the housekeeper, calling lawyers and reviewing security footage. In the end, a party spokesman and observers from two of the seven gubernatorial campaigns said they were confident there had been no foul play.
But the episode highlights the tremendous angst and suspicion surrounding the GOP's nominating contests for Virginia governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. The party that's made election integrity a rallying cry nationally has seen its own, internal nominating process beset for months by allegations that it's been rigged to favor one candidate or another.
The party was set on Sunday to begin hand-counting an estimated 30,000 ballots, a painstaking process that three gubernatorial contenders demanded amid fears that vote-tallying software the party had considered could not be trusted.
After Republicans voted Saturday at an “unassembled” convention at 39 polling places around the state, officials put the ballots in sealed boxes and transported them that night to the ballroom. Once all of the boxes had arrived, officials sealed up the room with tamper-proof tape about midnight, according to observers with two different campaigns, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter.
The Republican Party of Virginia had promised to hire armed security to guard the room overnight, but none appeared, the observers said, so they scrambled to hire an off-duty police officer, who arrived at the front doors of the ballroom about 2:30 a.m.
Party spokesman John March said he did not know what happened with the party’s plan to station a security guard at the doors.
When party officials and campaign observers showed up and opened the room’s front doors about 8 a.m. Sunday, they noticed that the tape on two or more of the back doors had been broken, both observers said. They called the hotel manager, who summoned the housekeeper, who was questioned by lawyers for at least one campaign and the state party, the two observers said.
March confirmed the accounts Sunday afternoon but, amid the scramble to begin counting ballots, said he did not have time to elaborate.
The lawyers “asked the employee a series of questions, basically outlining what door she used, clarifying that she’d never spoken with any campaign, didn’t touch anything on the tables,” one of the observers said.
The party attorney was preparing an affidavit for the housekeeper’s signature, that observer said.
Campaign and party officials also reviewed hotel security video and a live stream the party had set up as a transparency measure during the counting process, the observers said. The videos showed a lone housekeeper coming in and out of the back doors of the ballroom early Sunday morning and setting out water, coffee and sodas, the observers said. Nothing in the videos seemed to contradict the housekeeper’s account, they said.
“Seems like everybody’s all right with it,” one of the observers said.
Counting, by a crew of about 60, had been scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Sunday. The start time was delayed since certain setup functions — like unpacking ballots — were pushed off as officials investigated.
Seven Republicans are vying to be the party’s gubernatorial nominee: state Sen. Amanda F. Chase (Chesterfield); Del. Kirk Cox (Colonial Heights), a former House speaker; retired Army Col. Sergio de la Peña; former think tank executive Peter Doran; businessman Pete Snyder; former Roanoke sheriff Octavia Johnson; and Glenn Youngkin, a former Carlyle Group executive.
Counters will start with the four-way race for the attorney general nomination, which is being sought by: Leslie Haley, a Chesterfield County supervisor and law firm owner; Del. Jason S. Miyares (Virginia Beach), a former prosecutor; Chuck Smith, a former Navy judge advocate general; and Jack White, an Army veteran and former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.
While initially they had planned to count the governor's race last, state GOP Chairman Rich Anderson announced Sunday that they instead make the governor's race second, and last will be the race for lieutenant governor.
Candidates in that race are: Puneet Ahluwalia, a political and business consultant in Fairfax County; Lance Allen, a national security company executive in Fauquier County; Del. Glenn R. Davis Jr. (Virginia Beach); former state delegate Timothy D. Hugo (Fairfax); Maeve Rigler, a lawyer; and former delegate Winsome Sears (Norfolk).