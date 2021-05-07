Instead of gathering under one roof for candidate speeches and multiple rounds of voting, Republicans are casting a single, ranked-choice ballot at 39 locations around the state.
On the ballot for the gubernatorial nod: state Sen. Amanda F. Chase (Chesterfield); Del. Kirk Cox (Colonial Heights), a former House speaker; ret. Army Col. Sergio de la Peña; former think tank executive Peter Doran; businessman Pete Snyder; former Carlyle Group executive Glenn Youngkin; and former Roanoke sheriff Octavia Johnson.
Voters also are picking the party's nominees for lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Only party stalwarts tend to vote in traditional nominating conventions, since ordinary voters usually aren't willing to travel across the state and devote a full day to multiple rounds of voting. But interest in participating surged this year, given the relative convenience of the "unassembled" format and the seemingly wide-open nature of the seven-candidate race for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.
A record 53,914 voters jumped through the hoops required to become convention delegates, filling out an application weeks in advance and renouncing — verbally or in writing — any recent votes in Democratic primaries.
It was unclear as polls opened at 9 a.m. how many would show up to vote. The last time the party held a gubernatorial convention, in 2013, about 60 percent of the 13,548 approved delegates cast ballots.
After the polls close at 4 p.m., the ballots will be placed in sealed boxes and transported to a Richmond hotel ballroom, where they'll be held overnight under armed guard.
Party leaders expect it to take days for a crew of about 60 people to tally the ballots by hand, something three contenders demanded amid fears that vote-counting software the party was considering could be rigged against them.
Determining a winner will be no simple matter. Convention rules require the nominee to secure a majority, not a mere plurality. Ballots will be tallied over and over, with the lowest vote-getter dropping off after each round. When a voter's first choice is eliminated, their second choice gets counted.
Virginia is one of just two states electing a governor this year and the only one where the race is considered competitive, since Democrats are so heavily favored in the other state, New Jersey. The off-year contest, coming on the heels of the presidential election, typically draws enormous national attention and cash while also serving as a referendum on the new president.
This time around, it also will be a barometer on former president Donald Trump, who lost the state by 10 points last year but remains highly popular with the Republican activists likely to turn out for a convention.
All of the Republican contenders have aligned themselves with Trump or his policies, although to varying degrees. Cox has treaded cautiously while the others have more openly embraced him.
The GOP's gubernatorial nominee will lead the party's efforts to reverse a long slide. The party hasn't won a statewide contest in Virginia since 2009 and saw its losses mount during Trump's presidency.
Democrats will choose their candidate at a June 8 primary. All are seeking to succeed Gov. Ralph Northam (D), whom the the state constitution prohibits from serving back-to-back terms.
Counting will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, starting with the four-way race for the attorney general nomination. Competing in that race: Leslie Haley, a Chesterfield County supervisor and law firm owner; Del. Jason S. Miyares (Virginia Beach), a former prosecutor; Chuck Smith, a former Navy judge advocate general; and Jack White, an Army veteran and former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.
Once a winner is declared in that race, they will start counting in the contest for the lieutenant governor’s nomination, which is being sought by Puneet Ahluwalia, a political and business consultant in Fairfax County; Lance Allen, a national security company executive in Fauquier County; Del. Glenn R. Davis Jr. (Virginia Beach); former state delegate Timothy D. Hugo (Fairfax); Maeve Rigler, a lawyer; and former delegate Winsome Sears (Norfolk).
Votes for the gubernatorial nomination will be tallied last.