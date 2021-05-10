The stakes are enormous for a party that had long dominated politics in Virginia but has not won a statewide election since 2009. Wrestling with the shadow of former president Donald Trump, who remains popular with the GOP base but not with the state’s electorate as a whole, Virginia Republicans are using an unfamiliar ranked-choice selection process to find a nominee who they hope will have both red credentials and broad appeal.
But party officials are also contending with constituents who distrust one another and have questioned the election integrity process. That friction delayed Sunday’s results in the attorney general contest until close to midnight.
Virginia Beach Del. Jason S. Miyares emerged as the nominee for attorney general in the Nov. 2 general elections. Democrats are choosing their nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in a statewide primary election on June 8.
Miyares won the GOP nod narrowly over Chuck Smith, a former Navy judge advocate general and gun-rights activist who turned in an unexpectedly strong showing.
Roughly 30,000 delegates cast ranked-choice ballots in the nominating battle. Seven candidates are vying for governor. If one of them fails to win a majority outright, then the lowest vote-getter will be eliminated and the count will start over, using the second-choice votes from the ballots that had favored the eliminated candidate.
That process will continue until someone winds up with a majority.
The seven Republicans vying to be the party’s gubernatorial nominee are: State Sen. Amanda F. Chase (Chesterfield); Del. Kirk Cox (Colonial Heights), a former House speaker; retired Army Col. Sergio de la Peña; former think tank executive Peter Doran; former Roanoke sheriff Octavia Johnson; businessman Pete Snyder; and Glenn Youngkin, a former Carlyle Group executive.
With so many candidates, the tabulating process could be lengthy — all conducted by hand because three of the contenders said they did not trust vote-tallying software that the party had considered using.
Republicans had been at a standoff for months over whether to have a convention or a primary, and later split over how to structure the convention, transport the ballots and count the votes.
At one point the party announced it would hold the event at a single location, Liberty University — something that came as complete surprise to Liberty. They eventually settled for an “unassembled convention” at 39 polling places across the state.
Given those problems, many were surprised that voting on Saturday went off without serious problems, aside from long waits at some locations, and that vote tallying went smoothly Sunday. As the counting got underway around 10 a.m. Monday, they were optimistic that they would have a result in the governor’s race by the end of the day.
The paper ballots were driven to Richmond Saturday under extraordinary security and then stored in a hotel ballroom. On Sunday, vote counters were arrayed at 152 tables, each representing a state GOP chapter, and sorted the ballots into piles for each candidate.
Tallying for the governor’s contest got underway Monday with about 60 counters, slightly more than the day before.
Many were buzzing about Smith’s strong showing in the race for attorney general and wondered if that could bode well for Chase, who — like Smith — casts herself as all-in for Trump.
Observers from each campaign, many of them tired from the race’s homestretch and Sunday’s counting marathon, looked over the counters’ shoulders, many with coffee cups in hand.
Del. Glenn R. Davis Jr. (R-Virginia Beach) — a candidate for the lieutenant governor’s race, which will be tallied last — was in the room, as was the case Sunday. He said he thought he could get a feel for his chances as the workers flipped through the ballots — his eyes directed down ballot while the counters were focused on the top-of-the-ticket race.
“Watching them count the ballots in the other races, I’m trying to get a feel for mine, which is a good way to drive yourself insane,” Davis said. “It’s kind of like Christmas morning: You don’t know whether you got coal or the new bicycle and the anticipation is just killing me.”
Davis said he was disappointed when state GOP Chairman Rich Anderson announced Sunday that he was switching the order of counting, deciding to tally the governor’s race second and moving the lieutenant governor’s race last. And not just because that means Davis would be in suspense that much longer.
He was worried that the squads of high-paid lawyers on hand on behalf of the various governor’s campaigns start “nitpicking individual ballots,” perhaps raising challenges that could get some ballots disqualified for some perceived flaw before they could get counted in his race.
The other lieutenant governor candidates are: Puneet Ahluwalia, a political and business consultant in Fairfax County; Lance Allen, a national security company executive in Fauquier County; former state delegate Timothy D. Hugo (Fairfax); Maeve Rigler, a lawyer; and former delegate Winsome Sears (Norfolk).