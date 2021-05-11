Virginia lieutenant governor’s race attracts a dozen candidates who want to lift role out of obscurity
Whoever emerges as the winner in a ranked-choice balloting process that eliminates the lowest vote-getter in each successive round will join business executive Glenn Youngkin, the party’s choice for governor, and Del. Jason S. Miyares (Virginia Beach), the nominee for attorney general, on the GOP’s statewide ticket.
The candidates for lieutenant governor all cast themselves as a future standard-bearer for the party, a reflection of the fact that the office is often a launchpad for a run for governor.
The duties of lieutenant governor entail presiding over the Senate and taking over as head of the state’s executive branch if the governor resigns or become incapacitated.
Going into Saturday’s unassembled convention, the two better-financed candidates in the field were Del. Glenn R. Davis Jr. (Virginia Beach) and former delegate Timothy D. Hugo (Fairfax).
Their competition was clouded late in the race when an anonymous text sent to convention delegates that appeared to seek support for Hugo falsely accused Davis of being “a gay Democrat” while highlighting Davis’s support for a repeal of the state’s defunct ban on same-sex marriage.
The text resembled a Hugo mailer that used the same image of Davis wearing a rainbow-striped shirt at a 2019 LGBTQ festival while calling him too liberal. But Hugo said the anonymous message didn’t come from him, calling it “ridiculous and offensive,” and expressed support for a defamation lawsuit filed by Davis that seeks to learn who was behind it.
Meanwhile, the other candidates tried to siphon away support from Davis and Hugo, vowing to use the lieutenant governor’s seat to advance the GOP agenda in Richmond.
Those candidates are: Fairfax County businessman Puneet Ahluwalia, national security company executive Lance Allen, Fairfax entrepreneur Maeve Rigler and former delegate Winsome Sears (Norfolk).
Vozzella reported from Richmond. Olivo reported from Washington, D.C.