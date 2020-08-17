Greene announced the warrants one day before Lucas was due to join other legislators in Richmond for a special General Assembly session called, in part, to address issues of racial inequity and police brutality raised by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May.

It was not immediately clear if Lucas was in police custody or whether she still intended to attend the session, but Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said he expected to see her in a tweet offering support.

“It’s deeply troubling that on the verge of Virginia passing long-overdue police reform, the first Black woman to serve as our Senate Pro Tempore is suddenly facing highly unusual charges,” he tweeted. “I look forward to seeing you in Richmond tomorrow — so we can get to work.”

At a news conference announcing the charges Monday afternoon, Greene said: “Several individuals conspired and organized to destroy the monument as well as summon hundreds of people to join in the felonious acts, which not only resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to the monument but also permanent injury to an individual.”

Lucas, who as the Senate’s first African American president pro tempore leads the chamber when the lieutenant governor is absent, did not respond to requests for comment. Her lawyer, Del. Don Scott (D-Portsmouth), called the charges “a political stunt meant to weaponize the criminal justice system against African Americans.”

Some of the state’s most prominent Democrats came to Lucas’s defense, including at least four candidates for governor next year: former governor Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Sen. Jennifer McClellan (Richmond) and Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy (Prince William).

The Legislative Black Caucus, which counts Lucas as a member, called the timing “suspicious” and the charges “baseless.” The group issued a statement suggesting the charges were retaliation because Lucas had proposed to strengthen independent oversight of police departments.

“This is not a coincidence. It’s out of the same playbook from the ’60s,” tweeted Del. Marcia S. “Cia” Price (D-Newport News).

Rich Anderson, a former state delegate elected over the weekend as chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, issued a statement calling on her to “immediately turn herself in.”

Members of the General Assembly cannot be arrested on some charges during legislative sessions or the 15-day period leading up to them, under a provision in the state constitution intended to prohibit politically motivated arrests. But that protection does not apply to felonies. Lucas, along with several of the others who were charged, faces two felonies: conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument causing more than $1,000 in damage.

On Monday afternoon, Del. Lee Carter (D-Manassas) tweeted: “I’ve just started the process of drafting legislation to repeal the felony ‘injury to a monument’ crime from the Code of Virginia.”

As protests over Floyd’s killing spread across the country, Confederate monuments became a focal point for protests in the state, including in Portsmouth.

As a crowd gathered at Portsmouth’s monument on June 10, Lucas appeared on video taken by police telling officers that they could not arrest demonstrators, who she said were about to paint the monument. She suggested that Portsmouth City Manager Lydia Pettis Patton would back up her claim.

“They’re going to put some paint on this thing and y’all cannot arrest them,” Lucas is heard saying on the video. “You need to call Dr. Patton because they’re going to do it. You can’t stop them. This is city property, all right. They got a right to go ahead.”

An officer responds: “Ma’am, you can’t tell them to do that.”

According to the video, Lucas replies: “I’m not telling them to do anything. I’m telling you you can’t arrest them. Call Dr. Patton.”

Later, protesters not only painted the monument but pulled part of it down, with the statue falling on a man’s head, seriously injuring him. Greene called the man’s injuries “life-altering.”

Sen. Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax) said Lucas had left the scene hours before the statue came down.

“She left at 1 o’clock and riots began at 9 in the evening,” Saslaw said. “I just don’t know how you incite a riot eight hours after you left the place. There’s something that just does not make any sense.”

More than a month after protesters pulled down one figure from the Confederate memorial, the city council voted to remove the entire monument, though it has not yet come down.

Others facing the same charges as Lucas include Portsmouth NAACP representatives James Boyd, Louie Gibbs and LaKesha Hicks; and LaKeesha S. “Klu” Atkinson, a Portsmouth School Board member.

Three public defenders — Brenda Spry, Alexandra Stephens and Meredith Cramer — face a single felony charge of injury to a monument in excess of $1,000.