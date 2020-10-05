The issue gained greater urgency even before the law took effect on July 1, as Confederate monuments became focal points for demonstrations in Richmond, Portsmouth and across the country after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May.

When the legislature gathered in August for a special session, Del. Delores L. McQuinn (D-Richmond) proposed a bill to remove some hurdles that the new law requires local governments to clear before they can remove or alter monuments to any war. For instance, localities must provide public notice and observe two 30-day waiting periods.

McQuinn contended that in an emergency, local leaders may have to move more quickly than the law allows.

Amid unrest in the streets in July, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney (D) asserted that he had emergency powers to remove city-owned Confederate monuments without waiting 60 days, but his actions have been challenged in court.

McQuinn’s bill would have removed the waiting periods and notice requirement. Her measure passed the House last month on a vote of 54 to 43, with every Republican and one Democrat opposed.

But its prospects were more uncertain in the narrowly divided Senate. Both chambers are controlled by Democrats, but the upper chamber — which tends to take a more cautious approach to many issues — was the one that had insisted on the waiting periods in the original bill.

With the new law just three months old, it seemed too soon to remove the guardrails that made passage palatable to some conservative Democrats, Sen. Lynwood W. Lewis Jr. (D-Accomack), chairman of the Senate local government committee, said in an interview after the panel’s vote.

“This was pretty freshly plowed ground,” Lewis said.

McQuinn did not take part when the committee met virtually Monday to take up her bill.

She was not available for an interview Monday, according to a staff member.

Lewis said McQuinn had worked over the weekend on a substitute, which would have lifted the restrictions on monument removal only in situations of civil unrest or emergencies. But, he said, she ultimately decided she needed more time and asked the committee to strike the bill, which she will bring back in revised form in January — something McQuinn’s staffer confirmed.

The committee voted unanimously to kill the bill — officially, to pass it by indefinitely — and to seek opinions on the measure from Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) and the Department of Historic Resources.

“I want a good analysis of what authority local governments already have if there’s imminent danger,” said Sen. Barbara A. Favola (D-Arlington).

Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico), chairman of the Legislative Black Caucus, called the vote “disappointing.”