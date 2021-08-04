And more changes could be coming from the Senate, which was expected to work late into the night Wednesday as it considered a total of 142 proposed amendments.
Any amendments could slow the adoption of the budget if the House and Northam (D) do not agree to the changes. Northam’s spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Del. Mark D. Sickles (D-Fairfax) said the House and Senate had agreed not to accept amendments in order to move the process along as quickly as possible. But, after amendments that significantly impacted the funding proposal passed in the Senate on Wednesday, he said they would definitely be going into a conference committee, where legislators from both chambers would try to hash out their differences.
“Some of [the amendments] are reasonable and will be accepted,” Sickles said. “Some of them will not.”
Sickles said he doesn’t know how long it will take to reach an agreement, but the approval will take longer than leaders in both the Senate and House had planned for.
“We were hoping to make it quick,” Sickles said. “It’s going to be slower now than we had hoped.”
In the name of expediency, budget leaders in the Democratically controlled House and Senate worked with Northam before the two-week special session to hammer out a plan that they hoped would get an up-or-down vote in both chambers — without any amendments that would slow down the process of getting a bill back to Northam’s desk for his signature.
House Democrats, who have a 55-45 margin in the chamber, took just two minutes to shut down Republicans’ attempt to substitute the bill with a plan of their own on the floor Tuesday. On Wednesday, without further debate, the House passed the bill in its original form on a bipartisan 71-25 vote.
That plan includes $800 million for the unemployment trust fund, $700 million for rural broadband projects and $250 million for school ventilation systems. It also sets aside $800 million for future needs.
“If anyone looks at this proposed budget, there’s no way in this world any of us, any of us, in this chamber should vote against this budget,” House Appropriations Committee Chairman Luke E. Torian (D-Prince William) said.
But on the other side of the Capitol, in the closely divided Senate, Republicans and a few Democratic allies had the muscle to force some changes.
Sen. Janet D. Howell (D-Fairfax), chairwoman of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, urged the Senate to “move as expeditiously as humanly possible with the goal of helping our hurting Virginians and our commonwealth’s businesses.”
But she also agreed to take up all 142 proposed floor amendments. Senators had only begun slogging through the pile when one met with success.
Sen. Travis Hackworth (R-Tazewell), the Senate’s newest member, proposed a change to provide $5,000 hazard-pay bonuses to sheriff’s deputies and correctional staff for the next three years. The original plan, as passed by the House, provides a $1,000 bonus, and only in the current fiscal year.
Hackworth’s plan would be no small adjustment, costing the state $200 million, up from $11 million as originally proposed. Hackworth, who won his seat in a special election in March, said the move was needed to help attract and retain deputies in “vastly understaffed” sheriff’s departments.
Howell acknowledged that sheriff’s department pay was a problem, but said it would be better addressed along with State Police compensation in the regular session that begins in January, after a study on the subject is completed in October. She also said Northam has already promised to include money for law enforcement raises, not temporary bonuses, in the budget he’ll propose in December. The one-time federal funds cannot be used for raises because they are an ongoing expense.
Howell said her approach would produce “a truly long-term solution to a very bad situation.”
But other Senate Republicans spoke up about a shortage of sheriff’s deputies and correctional staff in their areas, a situation that some attributed not just to lagging wages but the perception that law enforcement has been under attack since the nationwide protests that erupted over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last year.
One senator said police agencies are losing officers to trucking companies because the pay is better. Another said the shortage of psychiatric beds in the state has compounded the problem, since deputies called to intervene in mental health emergencies sometimes must stay with patients until they can be moved to a psychiatric hospital, taking them off the streets for hours and sometimes days on end.
Democrats called a short recess and upon their return, relented, with some joining with Republicans to approve the amendment on a voice vote.
Not long after, the Senate approved two language amendments from state Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax City). Petersen’s amendments have nothing to do with how the state will spend the American Rescue Plan Act funds. But he was using the budget bill as a vehicle for legislation.
One Petersen amendment adopted by the Senate would require the state Department of Motor Vehicles offices to resume walk-in service, rather than the appointment-only model it adopted under the pandemic. Another that passed would require the state to report on how many of Virginia’s more than 100,000 state employees continue to work remotely.
Democratic House leaders did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Senate’s amendments.
House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) issued an upbeat statement after the bill passed the House, saying, “Virginians have experienced so much hardship in the last year and a half, and this budget sends a clear message to Virginians: we hear you, we are working for you, and we are building an even stronger Virginia in the process.”
Through a spokeswoman, Filler-Corn declined to comment on the Senate’s action.