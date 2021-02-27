Lawmakers regrouped as the criticism hit social media Saturday afternoon, but two Senate Democrats said legislators planned to press ahead with the measure.

Last-minute wrangling on the marijuana bill capped six weeks of action on other big-ticket issues, including votes to make Virginia the first Southern state to abolish the death penalty, codifying sweeping changes to the state’s early voting system and addressing the economic and social impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats who control both chambers pushed their agenda with an eye toward elections this fall, when their grip on power is at stake in contests for all 100 seats in the House of Delegates along with governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

And Gov. Ralph Northam (D), term-limited by the state’s constitution, has urged action on issues of racial equity as he completes his final year in office.

The compromise on marijuana legalization — and the criticism from legalization advocates — came as House and Senate negotiators worked to iron out disagreements between the two chambers that threatened to derail the high-profile effort.

Lawmakers had believed they had the votes to pass both chambers, said Sen. Adam P. Ebbin (D-Alexandria), who sponsored the measure in the upper chamber. “It was a lot of work to get there, but we’re on the path to an equitable law allowing for responsible adults to not be penalized for using cannabis,” Ebbin said.

The vote to end capital punishment was an especially dramatic turn for a state that has executed more people than any other over the past four centuries. Northam had made the issue a priority and has promised to sign the bill into law.

That effort was accompanied by several other changes to the criminal justice system approved over the course of the legislative session, including measures to ban the “gay/trans panic defense” in murder and assault cases. The bills state that a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity cannot, on its own or in concert with a sexual advance, be considered justification for violence.

Both chambers also passed legislation eliminating a presumption against release on bail for people charged with certain crimes, and a bill limiting the length of time for which people can be put on probation and the amount of punishment they can face for violating it.

Work continued Saturday on legislation to reduce the use of mandatory minimum criminal sentences. The House had passed a bill to repeal mandatory minimums for drug crimes, while the Senate would eliminate them altogether, except for the willful murder of a law enforcement officer.

Other areas that saw significant action during the session included:

● Racial equity across state government. Both the House and Senate passed a resolution declaring racism to be a public health emergency, another first for a Southern state and the top priority of the Virginia NAACP.

The resolution — which has headed to Northam’s desk — would require the Virginia Health Department to apply that lens to its study of health throughout the state; make permanent a commission that Northam appointed to find areas of racial inequity in state law; and require training for elected and state officials in how to recognize systemic bias.

Another measure passed by both chambers requires every state agency to craft a strategic plan for fostering equity and diversity in both its staffing and performance of duties. To accompany that initiative, Northam on Friday released a “ONE Virginia” plan that sets out tools and best practices to guide state agencies in creating their diversity plans.

● Gun safety. Earlier in the session, the House and Senate passed legislation to prohibit someone convicted of misdemeanor assault and battery of a family or household member from possessing a firearm for three years. Under current law, only a felony conviction would result in the loss of gun rights. The bill would restore the rights after three years unless the person is subject to a protective order or has another disqualifying conviction.

The legislature also had already approved bills to ban firearms at polling places and property that school boards own or lease, such as for administrative functions, outside of designated gun-free school zones.

On Saturday, both chambers agreed to a ban on firearms and explosives on Capitol Square, including the park outside the state Capitol and the state office buildings that surround it. The compromise reached between the two chambers excludes state-owned parking structures from the ban, and lists a host of people who are exempted, including retired police officers, security personnel, active duty military and fire marshals.

● Vehicle emissions and electric vehicles. The General Assembly voted to adopt the California emissions program for vehicles, a stricter set of pollution standards than those imposed by the federal government. The program also sets targets for sales of electric vehicles.

Virginia would join 14 other states and the District of Columbia in adopting the standards. Maryland joined in 2007. If signed into law by Northam, the standards would go into effect for the 2025 model year. The measure was endorsed by the Virginia Automobile Dealers Association.

Another bill passed by both chambers would create a fund to provide rebates of up to $4,500 for Virginia residents who purchase an electric vehicle in the state after Jan. 1, 2022. The rebate amount would be staggered based on the purchaser’s income.

Yet another bill requires a study of Virginia’s electric vehicle-charging infrastructure.

● Effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The virus has hung over every aspect of the session, from the socially distanced way the Senate met in the Science Museum of Virginia to the online-only daily meetings of the House.

Over the course of the session, the state greatly expanded its effort to distribute the vaccine. To help that along, House and Senate passed a measure making more health-care workers eligible to administer the vaccine.

Republicans came into the session aiming to turn up the heat on Democrats to get schools reopened. As public pressure mounted, and with more and more teachers getting the vaccine, Democrats buckled down late in the session and produced a bipartisan bill to require all school systems to offer a full schedule of in-person instruction, with options for remote learning as needed, by July 1.

GOP lawmakers tried to push the date earlier, but Democrats insisted schools needed more time to prepare. Northam, who has called for schools to have reopening plans in place by March 15, has praised the effort but said only that he’ll review the bill, which passed the House and Senate with broad support.

Other bills were aimed at workers who are instrumental in the fight against the virus. House and Senate approved a measure requiring five days of paid sick leave for home health care workers serving clients under Medicaid.

And on Saturday, both chambers completed approval of bills that would help front-line workers qualify for workers’ compensation if they were infected with the coronavirus while treating people who have the disease.

One bill, sponsored by Del. Chris L. Hurst (D-Montgomery), would presume that infections among health care workers were job-related, which would be retroactive to the pandemic’s start in March of last year.

Another, with versions sponsored by Del. Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones (D-Norfolk) and Sen. Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax), would allow first responders such as firefighters and police to have the same presumption, retroactive to Sept. 1, 2020. That measure contained a shorter time period to limit the potential cost for local governments.

● The state budget. The two-year spending plan is traditionally the last big-ticket item on the final day of session. This year, House and Senate negotiators reached a deal earlier in the week that seems to promise easy approval later Saturday. The plan calls for 5 percent pay raises for teachers and other state employees, as well as 8 percent pay raises for state police.