“I don’t think this is a record of moderation,” said Freitas, a former Green Beret. “What we need in the 7th district is not as much left versus right but reasonable versus unreasonable. We know need to lower taxes in order to help individuals and businesses. We know we need to get our regulatory environment under control.”

The candidates are locked in one of the most competitive Congressional races in Virginia, in a district that voted for President Trump by roughly 7 points in 2016 but that political analysts believe leans slightly in Spanberger’s favor. Spanberger, a former CIA officer and Postal Service investigator, flipped the seat blue in 2018 thanks in large part to voters in suburban Henrico and Chesterfield counties, who are expected to vote in heavy numbers for the Democratic ticket again.

The Tuesday night forum-debate was hosted by Virginia Public Media and moderated by Robert Costa, a political correspondent for The Washington Post and also a managing editor of Washington Week.

Costa kicked off the night asking the candidates whether another stimulus package is needed as the nation faces a likely surge in covid-19 cases as winter nears — a topic that would dominate much of the debate.

Freitas, a strict fiscal conservative, criticized the Democrats’ $3 trillion HEROES Act, saying more targeted assistance is needed. But Spanberger was quick to note that she voted against the Democrats’ bill, describing it as one example of a time she broke with party leadership. She said more PPP funding, unemployment benefits and direct relief to stave off a housing crisis were needed.

“I have been working aggressively to ensure we can deliver that relief,” Spanberger said, “and have been standing up to my party when partisan politics was delaying those negotiations that would bring it home.”

Freitas said that despite the Trump administration’s “pretty good” response to the pandemic, resources should be better allocated to focus on the most at-risk people, such as those in long-term care facilities. He said he would oppose shutting down businesses during a spike in cases.

“Too many of my Democratic colleagues don’t understand that you can’t tax what you haven’t allowed people to earn,” he said.

The candidates differed significantly workers’ benefits and wages.

Spanberger said she supports phasing in a federal minimum wage increase up to $15, while also noting Freitas voted against workplace protections for pregnant women in the Virginia General Assembly. Freitas opposes an increase in the federal minimum wage, arguing it would hurt small businesses by making it more expensive to hire people. He argued fewer people would be able to get a job as a result.

“It’s amazing to me that we’re telling small business owners that are fighting to provide economic opportunities that now we’re going to double the cost of hiring someone to get that initial job,” he said.

“This is an issue of income inequality,” Spanberger retorted. “This is not an issue of entering the workforce.”

The candidates also offered widely different views on health care, as Spanberger went after Freitas for voting against the state’s Medicaid expansion in 2018 and for supporting the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Freitas denied wanting to gut protections for people with preexisting conditions.

“There is so much rhetoric [from Republicans]: ‘Well we’ll just protect people with preexisting conditions.’ There is one bill that does that. It’s the ACA,” Spanberger said.

Spanberger supports a public option, which Freitas argued will cause taxes and insurance costs for private plans to go up.

On policing, Freitas pointed to endorsements from law enforcement groups to argue he was a stronger backer of law enforcement. But Spanberger, noting both she and her father were federal law enforcement agents, said she has voted to increase funding for police training and also police staffing through federal grants. She supports banning chokeholds, no-knock warrants and other accountability measures in the Justice in Policing Act, some of which Freitas has said he believes go too far.

But Spanberger and Freitas agreed on other items, both opposing Democratic suggestions to pack the Supreme Court and both saying they would prioritize the expansion of rural broadband, the latter of which has been a major focus of Spanberger’s in her first term.