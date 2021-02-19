“The addition of $4 to your vehicle registration is relative to buying a Starbucks grande frappuccino,” Wayne Huggins, executive director of the Virginia State Police Association, said in a written statement. “That’s all it would take for the General Assembly and Virginia to support the State Police’s public safety mission, its leadership on criminal justice reform, and its service to our nation when our democracy is threatened.”

The bill sailed out of the Senate on a bipartisan 31-7 vote in January, but it has gotten a mixed reception in the House. The House Transportation Committee passed it last week on a 14-5 vote. It went from there to the House Appropriations Committee, which did not take it up before Wednesday’s deadline for revenue bills.

The inaction would normally kill the effort. But the Senate budget includes language to create the trust fund, so the plan could still come to fruition if House and Senate negotiators charged with hammering out a budget compromise decide to include it.

“It’s in the Senate budget, alive and well,” Edwards said Thursday.

Del. Don L. Scott Jr. (D-Portsmouth) proposed an identical bill, which the Appropriations Committee let die without a vote earlier this session.

“I don’t even know why. I just know I never got docketed,” Scott said.

But Scott said he heard informally that appropriations members were concerned about the precedent set if the Department of Motor Vehicles was saddled with having to collect a fee unrelated to its own operations.

A spokesman for Appropriations Chairman Luke E. Torian (D-Prince William) declined to comment.

The state House and Senate both offer State Police a raise in competing budget bills that passed the chambers last week, with a 3.5 percent boost in the House plan, and 3 percent in the Senate’s. But advocates such as the State Police Association says a bigger hike is needed to attract and retain troopers at the agency, which has nearly 300 vacancies out of its total authorized force of 2,161 sworn officers.

Huggins said the vacancies have made it hard to give troopers days off during recent spate of demanding assignments, including a gun-rights rally in Richmond on Jan. 18, the presidential inauguration two days later, hundreds of highway accidents amid winter storms this week and the riot at the Capitol.

As the Pentagon delayed calling up the National Guard to help overwhelmed Capitol Police in Washington, about 200 Virginia troopers sped to the scene. The state House and Senate have passed a resolution commending State Police for their response.

State police recruitment and retention have suffered in recent years, as salaries have not kept up with those at competing law-enforcement agencies. The starting salary for a trooper-trainee enrolled in the State Police academy is $44,290, rising to $48,719 a year after graduation. The salary is higher for those assigned to expensive Northern Virginia counties — $55,340 upon graduation from the academy, increasing to $60,874 a year later.

